Israel Issues Six-Month Administrative Detention Order against Ali al-Samoudi

Israeli authorities have issued an administrative detention order against journalist Ali al-Samoudi for a period of six months, the Palestinian Prisoners Society (PPS) confirmed on Thursday.

This brings the number of journalists administratively detained in Israeli prisons to 20.

Al-Samoudi, 58, was detained on April 29 in Jenin and subjected to continuous torture for 72 hours, Al-Quds reported.

A joint statement issued by the Detainees and Ex-Detainees Commission and the Palestine Prisoners Society (PPS) on Thursday confirmed that al-Samoudi was subjected to abuse following his detention, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

He was initially detained in a military barracks in Jenin, then transferred to the Jalameh detention center and later to Megiddo prison, where he is currently being held, the report noted.

The Commission and the PPS hold Israel responsible for the life and fate of al-Samoudi, the report added, who suffers from numerous health problems, including diabetes, and previous injuries, especially with his continued detention in the notorious Megiddo Prison.

Shot in the Back

With over 30 years of reporting for major local and international media, al-Samoudi has reported extensively on the situation in Jenin. Al-Samoudi was present at the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli army gunfire in May 2022 at the entrance to the Jenin refugee camp. Al-Samoudi was also shot and wounded in the back.

Al-Samoudi was also a regular contributor to the Palestine Chronicle, focusing mostly on Israeli military raids in Jenin and human rights violations in the Jenin governorate. He also co-edited the book ‘Searching Jenin’ with Palestine Chronicle Editor Ramzy Baroud, which documents the Israeli massacre in Jenin in 2002.

The Commission and PPS said the 20 journalists held under administrative detention are among the 50 journalists Israel continues to detain since the beginning of Israel’s genocidal assault on Gaza, WAFA reported. Six journalists were detained before October 7, 2023, the report added.

Abu Akleh’s Killer Identified

A new investigative documentary film, Who Killed Shireen?, produced by Zeteo, identifies the Israeli soldier responsible for Abu Akleh’s killing as Alon Skagio—marking the first time his name has been made public.

The 40-minute film, directed by veteran journalist Dion Nissenbaum, is the result of a months-long investigation. The documentary film premiered in New York City this week.

