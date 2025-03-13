Israel Killed ‘Three Palestinians Every 24 Hours’ since Ceasefire Began

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

“The ongoing killings by the Israeli army are carried out by snipers and drones, including quadcopter aircraft, which target Palestinian civilians.”

Israel has killed 150 Palestinians—an average of three people every 24 hours—since the ceasefire on January 19, 2025, according to the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor.

In its latest report, the rights group said its field team has documented Israeli sniper and drone attacks since the ceasefire went into effect, as well as the continued use of the humanitarian blockade “as a weapon of slow death by starvation” in Israel’s military assault on the enclave.

Euro-Med Monitor’s field team has documented Israeli sniper and drone attacks in #Gaza since the ceasefire went into effect The deadly attacks frequently occur when residents attempt to return and inspect their damaged homes in eastern and northern Gaza.https://t.co/IsLi2yciCY — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) March 12, 2025

“The deadly attacks frequently occur when residents attempt to return and inspect their damaged homes near the so-called ‘buffer zone’ imposed by Israel along the Strip’s northern and eastern borders,” it added.

Phase One of the ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement expired on March 1, with Israel immediately announcing that all aid will be blocked from entry into Gaza. Since then, Israel has also cut off all electricity and water supply to the Strip.

Rafah Mostly Targeted

An Israeli drone strike on Monday 10 March killed Abdullah Ali al-Shaer and injured another person in the east of Rafah, despite the victims being in a designated “safe zone”.

Just hours earlier, the rights group said, a separate drone attack killed three siblings—Mahmoud, Mohammed, and Ahmed Abdullah Ahmed—northeast of al-Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

We never imagined it would be our last Ramadan together—the last one in our family home before it was destroyed, before war tore us apart. Read the latest story by Noor Alyacoubi, reporting from war-torn Gaza. https://t.co/LM7gOpqXL5 pic.twitter.com/UpDKyKkOGk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 12, 2025

Rafah Governorate “has faced the most Israeli targeting since the ceasefire,” it said.

Abdel Moneim Ali Qishta, 53, was killed inside his home by Israeli forces stationed along the Egyptian border opposite the al-Salam neighbourhood in the southern part of the city, on March 8. That same day, an Israeli drone strike killed two young men, Mahmoud Hussein Farhan al-Hissi, 37, and Mahdi Abdullah Nadi Jarghoun, 39, in the town of al-Shawka, east of Rafah City.

Shuja’iyya Neighborhood

Euro-Med Monitor has also documented the Israeli army’s ongoing killings of Palestinians in repeated attacks on the Shuja’iyya neighborhood, east of Gaza City, and the town of Beit Hanoun, in the northern Gaza Strip, since the beginning of March, the report said.

Since the ceasefire, Israel has killed 150 Palestinians—an average of six people every two days—and injured 605 others, at a rate of 11.8 individuals per day, it noted.

In one of the most horrifying massacres of Israel’s genocide in #Gaza, Israeli aircraft bombed a residential home east of Gaza on 6 Dec 2023. The sudden attack leveled the building, killing around 90 civilians—including 71 women and children. A Euro-Med Monitor investigation⤵️ pic.twitter.com/SYNqoIYFrM — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) March 13, 2025

“This pattern underscores Israel’s systematic and ongoing targeting of Palestinians in the Strip, carried out with no military justification and in blatant disregard of the ceasefire and international law,” Euro-Med Monitor said.

The organization warned that “Israel’s renewed starvation of Palestinians will exacerbate the existing humanitarian crisis and thus serves as a clear indicator of genocidal intent, and that this crime aligns with the broader, US-proposed ethnic cleansing policy.”

Call to Global Community

It called on the international community to “impose economic, diplomatic, and military sanctions on Israel in response to its systematic and severe violations of international law, including a ban on arms trade and military cooperation, as well as freezing the financial assets of officials involved in crimes against the Palestinian people.”

The rights group also urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to expedite its investigations and issue arrest warrants against Israeli officials implicated in international crimes in Gaza.

“Euro-Med Monitor reminds the member states of the Rome Statute of their legal obligations to fully cooperate with the Court, ensure the enforcement of arrest warrants, and prevent impunity for those responsible,” it emphasized.

(The Palestine Chronicle)