Israeli forces earlier on Friday opened fire on civilians in the town of Kafr Kila, injuring three people.

Israeli warplanes launched a series of airstrikes on Friday evening, targeting multiple areas, including villages, in south Lebanon.

According to the Beirut-based Al Mayadeen news agency’s correspondent, Israeli fighter jets bombed Wadi Zibqin and the area between Aita al-Shaab and Beit Yahoun.

🚨 Israeli warplanes are carrying out intense, continuous airstrikes on multiple areas in south Lebanon. Targets include Wadi Zibqin, the area between Aita Al-Jabal and Beit Yahoun, Wadi Al-Zaghareen, Wadi Barghaz, and Al-Ahmadiya — extending deep into south Lebanon. pic.twitter.com/L2qKbvVWiD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 7, 2025

Additional strikes were reported near the Litani River on the outskirts of al-Ayshieh.

The Israeli military also targeted a valley between the towns of Ansar and Zrariyeh, as well as the Tibna area on the outskirts of Baysariyeh, with heavy air activity reported over most of south Lebanon.

Civilians Shot

Earlier on Friday, Israeli forces opened fire on civilians in the town of Kfarkela, injuring three people, the Anadolu news agency reported.

The agency cited the official Lebanese National News Agency as reporting that he army opened fire on a team working to document and check devastation caused by the army in south Lebanon, injuring two members of the team, along with a third Syrian citizen.

It said Israeli forces conducted machine gun sweeps in the Kroum al-Sharaki area, east of Mays Al-Jabal, and the army implements the policy to regularly terrify residents.

The escalation comes amid ongoing cross-border hostilities, as Israeli strikes continue to hit various locations in south Lebanon.

Lebanese Army’s Condemnation

According to Al Mayadeen, the Lebanese Army Command said on Thursday that “the Israeli occupation continues its violations of Lebanon’s sovereignty by land, sea, and air, with the latest incidents including a series of attacks targeting civilians in the south and the Bekaa region in eastern Lebanon.”

Footage captures the series of Israeli airstrikes that targeted multiple towns in southern Lebanon last night. pic.twitter.com/ktLLHgfY6Y — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 8, 2025

This was “in addition to its ongoing occupation of Lebanese territory and repeated breaches of the land borders.”

The army warned that “Israel’s persistent aggressions threaten the country’s stability and negatively impact regional security,” emphasizing that such actions “are in complete violation of the ceasefire agreement.”

Facilitating Residents’ Return

Its military units also “continue to facilitate the return of residents to the southern areas by clearing unexploded ordnance, removing debris, and reopening roads.”

As displaced residents return to villages in southern Lebanon, more details about the 14-month war between Israel and Hezbollah are coming to light pic.twitter.com/dYFv2xkczE — TRT World (@trtworld) March 6, 2025

The army confirmed that it was monitoring the situation and taking necessary measures in coordination with the Quintet Committee overseeing the ceasefire agreement and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the report added.

On Thursday, according to the report, two civilians were wounded after being fired upon by Israeli forces near the buffer zone in Tall Nahas, north of Kfarkela. In addition, a shepherd was injured on the outskirts of Rmeish after an Israeli drone dropped a stun grenade on him.

Fragile Ceasefire

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 27, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese resistance movement, Hezbollah, that escalated into a full-scale conflict in September, Anadolu reported.

Lebanese authorities have reported nearly 1,100 Israeli violations of the ceasefire, including the deaths of at least 84 people and injuries to more than 280.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to withdraw from south Lebanon by January 26. However, the deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

(Al Mayadeen, Anadolu, PC)