Israel, Morocco Sign $500 Million Defense Missile Deal

February 14, 2022 Blog, News
Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz visits Morocco in November 2021. (Photo: via Gantz Twitter page)

Israel and Morocco have signed a $500 million deal that will see Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) supply the African country with the Barak MX air and missile defense system, Israeli news website Globes reported on Sunday.

According to Globes, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) about defense collaboration between the two countries during his visit last November.

Globes reported that the deal was closed when IAI CEO Boaz Levy visited Morocco secretly and presented the missile defense systems’ capabilities.

According to the Isreali website, the Barak MX missile defense system can protect against a range of missile threats and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

The system provides management of three types of interceptors from IAI’s Barak family and is supported by radar and various launchers for the best coverage of combat aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, ground-to-air missiles and ground-to-ground missiles.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*