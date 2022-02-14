Israel, Morocco Sign $500 Million Defense Missile Deal

Israel and Morocco have signed a $500 million deal that will see Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI) supply the African country with the Barak MX air and missile defense system, Israeli news website Globes reported on Sunday.

According to Globes, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) about defense collaboration between the two countries during his visit last November.

According to N12 , #Morocco signed & finished air defense deal with IAI worth 600 millions $ to acquire Barak-MX system , the purchase supervised by IAI CEO Boaz Levy and the former defense minister, and now the new head of #israel defense industry Amir Peretz. pic.twitter.com/nrUFeIniqo — Anass sh (@AnassMedia8) February 13, 2022

Globes reported that the deal was closed when IAI CEO Boaz Levy visited Morocco secretly and presented the missile defense systems’ capabilities.

According to the Isreali website, the Barak MX missile defense system can protect against a range of missile threats and unmanned aerial vehicles (drones).

Morocco, Israel Conclude $500 Million Deal for Missile Defense System – Morocco World News https://t.co/2pIRiig8u7 — Morocco Travel news (@morocco_travels) February 13, 2022

The system provides management of three types of interceptors from IAI’s Barak family and is supported by radar and various launchers for the best coverage of combat aircraft, helicopters, UAVs, cruise missiles, ground-to-air missiles and ground-to-ground missiles.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)