Israel Redeploys Troops from Gaza amid Fears of Regional Escalation – Haaretz

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel is reportedly reducing its military presence in Gaza to reinforce its northern and eastern borders amid concerns over possible regional infiltration.

The Israeli army has significantly scaled back its troop presence in the Gaza Strip, the Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported on Sunday.

The redeployment reportedly aims to reinforce Israel’s northern and eastern borders amid growing concerns “over possible infiltration attempts by militias from Jordan and Syria, as well as the potential entry of Hezbollah into the fighting”.

To prevent infiltration attempts, the Israeli army has reportedly reinforced its presence along the borders with Jordan and Syria. As part of this redeployment, troop numbers in Gaza are being reduced.

According to Haaretz, “within days, fewer than half the number of soldiers stationed in Gaza prior to the opening of hostilities with Iran are expected to remain.”

According to Haaretz, Israeli defense officials said the decision to shift forces “stems from concern that Iran’s regional proxies may assist it in the conflict.”

The immediate goal, they added, is “to thwart any attempts at raids on Israeli communities or military infrastructure near the border fence.”

On Saturday, the Israeli army declared that “Iran has become Israel’s primary warfront, with Gaza now secondary.”

While Hezbollah has so far expressed its support for Iran, Haaretz reported that “Israeli intelligence has not yet detected any operational activity indicating the group is preparing to join the war.”

However, groups operating in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen are described as a “growing source of concern.”

The Israeli army confirmed that it had launched an overnight assassination attempt targeting Ansarallah military chief Muhammad Abdul Karim al-Jamari.

Iran’s Tasnim News Agency reported that al-Jamari survived the strike.

In response to the attempted assassination, Ansarallah has pledged retaliation and urged allied militias to prepare for what they termed a “march” to Israel.

(The Palestine Chronicle)