Israel Reviews Hamas Response as Pressure Mounts for Gaza Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel is reviewing Hamas’s response to a proposed ceasefire as diplomatic pressure mounts and military fatigue sets in amid the US-backed war on Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced on Thursday that Israel is reviewing Hamas’s response to the latest ceasefire proposal. The announcement comes amid growing diplomatic efforts to halt the war on Gaza.

The US State Department spokesperson confirmed that Israel is engaging with regional mediators, including Qatar and Egypt, in an attempt to reach a deal that would both end the war and facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza. She noted that “tangible progress” has been made in the negotiations.

Early Thursday morning, the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas confirmed that it had submitted its response to the proposed ceasefire and prisoner exchange agreement. In a brief statement posted on Telegram, Hamas said it had delivered its position—along with that of other Palestinian factions—to the mediators. The content of the response was not disclosed.

Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth cited an unnamed Israeli source who described “changes” in Hamas’s response, suggesting that these could form the basis for renewed ceasefire talks.

International pressure to end the war is mounting. Canada’s Foreign Ministry said a ceasefire is now “essential,” urging Hamas to release all remaining captives and calling for the immediate resumption of large-scale, UN-led humanitarian aid.

Dutch Foreign Minister Caspar Veldkamp also called on Israel to abide by international humanitarian law and allow aid into Gaza, warning of an imminent famine.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) , citing unnamed sources, reported that Israel’s negotiating team in Doha has been authorized to discuss ending the war with mediators.

According to the report, Netanyahu may seek to end the war during the ceasefire period, as conveyed by several ministers.

Security sources told the broadcaster that one factor behind this shift is the growing erosion of the Israeli military’s operational capacity in Gaza.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir is said to have briefed Netanyahu on the military’s declining situation on the ground, a reality the prime minister “cannot ignore,” especially in light of growing public fatigue with the war.

Since July 6, indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel have been ongoing in Doha, with mediation by Egypt and Qatar and support from the United States. Talks center around a 60-day ceasefire, during which a permanent end to the war would be negotiated alongside a prisoner exchange.

However, significant gaps remain—particularly over the extent of Israeli withdrawal from Gaza and the number and categories of Palestinian detainees to be released.

Israeli media estimate that approximately 50 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, with around 20 believed to be alive. Meanwhile, Israel continues to hold over 10,800 Palestinian prisoners, many of whom face torture, starvation, and medical neglect in detention, according to rights groups and media reports.

Over the past 21 months, several rounds of indirect negotiations have taken place, resulting in two partial agreements—in November 2023 and January 2025.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has waged a war of extermination in Gaza involving mass killings, forced displacement, the destruction of civilian infrastructure, and deliberate starvation. Despite international appeals and binding rulings from the International Court of Justice, the campaign continues unabated.

The US-backed assault has killed or wounded more than 202,000 Palestinians—most of them women and children—left over 14,000 missing, and displaced hundreds of thousands. Famine has claimed the lives of many, including large numbers of children.

(PC, AJA)