Israel Shuts Embassies Worldwide following Unprovoked Attack on Iran

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israel launched a large-scale aerial operation on Iran in the early hours of Friday resulting in the assassinations of several senior Iranian officials.

Following an extensive attack on Iran, Israel has decided to close its embassies around the world, according to statements posted on various embassies’ websites on Friday.

“In light of recent developments, Israeli missions around the world will be closed, and consular services will not be provided,” said one of the statements.

It noted that an “online form” was available for Israelis abroad to report their location and current status.

No timetable has been provided for how long the embassies will remain closed.

The statement also offered “general safety guidelines” for Israelis abroad including, to avoid displaying “Jewish or Israeli symbols” in public spaces, refrain from “posting identifiable details about your location or travel plans on social media,” avoid attending large gatherings or events “associated with Israel or Jewish communities,” and to cooperate with local security forces “and follow their instructions immediately if exposed to hostile activity.”

Iranian TV reported Israeli attacks targeting the area around the Tabriz refinery in northwest Iran. pic.twitter.com/rwIEHItxyh — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) June 13, 2025

Assassinations

Israel launched a large-scale aerial operation on Iran in the early hours, resulting in the assassinations of several senior Iranian officials, including IRGC Chief-of-Staff Hossein Salami, General Gholam-Ali Rashid, and two nuclear scientists, Dr. Mohammad Tehranchi and Dr. Fereydoon Abbasi.

According to Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Iran, multiple explosions were heard in the capital, Tehran.

The Israeli Air Force is reportedly carrying out airstrikes on dozens of sites across Iran, including military infrastructure and facilities associated with its nuclear program. The operation has been named “Rising Lion.”

‘Painful Fate’ – Khamenei

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei declared that Israel had “paved the way for a bitter and painful fate,” promising retribution for what he described as a major crime.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry held Washington directly accountable, stating that “the Zionist entity’s aggression would not have occurred without US coordination and approval.” The ministry warned of “dangerous consequences” resulting from what it called reckless American support for Israeli actions.

In a formal statement, Iran asserted that it holds the “legal and legitimate right” to respond under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, affirming that its armed forces “will not hesitate to defend the Iranian people with full force.”

(PC, Anadolu)