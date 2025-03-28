Israel Strikes Beirut and South Lebanon as Katz Threatens Escalation

Israeli airstrikes in south Lebanon have resulted in casualties and destruction, while Defense Minister Katz threatens further action against Beirut.

Following three Israeli drone strikes, Israeli occupation forces bombed and destroyed a building in Hadath, located in the Southern suburb of Beirut, on Friday.

The building, which was situated next to two schools, was hit during school hours, in an area typically crowded with civilians.

Simultaneously, Israeli occupation forces launched a series of heavy airstrikes across south Lebanon.

The Lebanese news network Al Mayadeen reported ongoing search and rescue operations in Kafr Tibnit, located in the Nabatiyeh governorate of South Lebanon, where Israeli warplanes had destroyed a house earlier in the day.

The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Lebanese Ministry of Public Health issued a statement confirming that the Israeli raid on Kafr Tibnit resulted in three martyrs, including a woman, and 18 injured people, among them six children and eight women.

⚠️BREAKING: Israel has threatened to attack Dahye in Beirut and issued evacuation orders. The targeted area is near two schools. This comes after two rockets were launched from Lebanese territory towards Kiryat Shmona earlier today, which Israel claims is the reason for the… pic.twitter.com/S65jo97VVv — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 28, 2025

Katz Threatens Beirut

In a related development, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz threatened Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, in remarks made after two rockets were launched toward northern Israeli settlements.

One rocket was intercepted, while the other fell short and landed on Lebanese territory. Katz equated Beirut to Kiryat Shmona, warning that if calm is not restored in the northern settlements, there will be no calm in Beirut.

He added that the Lebanese government would bear responsibility for any rocket fire toward northern Israel, stating, “We will not allow the return of the reality of October 7, we will guarantee the security of Galilee’s residents, and we will work against every threat.”

Targeting Multiple Areas

The Israeli airstrikes targeted multiple areas, including the Iqlim al-Tuffah heights and the town of Kafr Tibnit, where a citizen was martyred, and eight others, including three children, were injured.

Further Israeli aggression targeted Birket al-Jabbour in Kfarhouna, Mount Safi in Jezzine, as well as Aramta, Sajad, and the outskirts of Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr near the river.

Intense artillery shelling with heavy shells was also reported in the vicinity of Yahmor al-Shaqif, Naqoura, and Aita al-Shaab, while strikes also targeted the area between Qaaqaiyat al-Jisr and Kfarsir. Additionally, artillery and phosphorus shelling targeted the eastern vicinity of al-Khiam, while Kfarkila and al-Tibeh were also struck.

Israeli aircraft also dropped a sound bomb on a prefabricated house in Houla, Marjayoun, in south Lebanon.

Hezbollah: It is a Pretext

The Lebanese movement Hezbollah reaffirmed in a statement on Friday its commitment to the ceasefire agreement brokered in November 2024, with a senior Hezbollah source emphasizing that the group was not involved in the rocket launches earlier in the morning.

The movement stated that the rockets were a pretext to justify continued Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

In response to the escalation, sirens sounded in several settlements in northern Israel, particularly Kiryat Shmona, Margaliot, and Tel Hai. Israeli media also reported two explosions in Kiryat Shmona.

David Azulai, the mayor of Metulla, expressed concern, stating that this is precisely the scenario feared, comparing it to the situation in southern Israel for the past 23 years.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)