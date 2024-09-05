Israel Targets Displaced Tents, Residential Neighborhoods – Gaza Genocide Continues

On the 335th day of Israel’s ongoing genocide on Gaza, the occupation army carried on its attacks on various parts of the Strip, killing at least five Palestinians and injuring several more, including women and children.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli attacks targeted the tents of displaced Palestinians in Deir Al-Balah and Mawasi, along with residential neighborhoods in various parts of Gaza.

At dawn on Thursday, four Palestinians were killed and several others injured, including women and children, during Israeli artillery shelling that targeted the tents of displaced Palestinians by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in Deir Al-Balah, in the center of the Strip.

Israeli bombing also targeted tents in the Mawasi area in Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, killing one Palestinian and injuring over ten others.

The town of Abasan, east of Khan Yunis, was also shelled by the Israeli occupation artillery while private homes were targeted northwest of Rafah, in the south of the Strip.

In Gaza City, the Israeli occupation army targeted various neighborhoods, namely Sabra, Zaytoun, and Sheikh Radwan.

Israeli occupation artillery targeted the Sabra neighborhood, while an occupation aircraft bombed a house in the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, north of Gaza City, resulting in several injuries.

Southeast of Gaza City, namely in the Zaytoun neighborhood, Israeli occupation vehicles opened gunfire amidst artillery shelling of the area.

Meanwhile, also in the Zaytoun neighborhood, the Israeli occupation forces detonated residential buildings.

In the center of Gaza, the Israeli occupation army bombed the northern area of ​​Nuseirat camp while its warplanes targeted an empty land southwest of the camp.

Gaza’s Ongoing Genocide

Flouting a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire, Israel has faced international condemnation amid its continued brutal offensive on Gaza.

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 40,861 Palestinians have been killed, and 94,398 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Later in the war, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians began moving from the south to central Gaza in a constant search for safety.

(WAFA, PC)