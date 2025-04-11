Israel Tested Australian-Designed Weapon System ahead of Possible Purchase

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli military has tested an Australian-designed weapon system ahead of a potential purchase despite Canberra’s repeated denial that it was exporting weapons to Israel, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

It said the defence supplier has boasted that its “high precision” and “lethal” product can strike targets up to two kilometers away.

ABC broke the story this morning on Australian weapons being used in Israel. The second part of the segment is below. pic.twitter.com/GqF7iG20nS — David Shoebridge (@DavidShoebridge) April 11, 2025

“The ABC can reveal the remote weapon system (RWS), designed and built by Australian company Electro Optic Systems (EOS), was one of dozens of counter drone technologies tested by the Israel Defense Forces earlier this year,” the report stated.

The report cited a defense industry source as saying that the weapons components were first sent to an EOS entity in the US for assembly and then sent to Israel “without an Australian export approval.”

Albanese’s Insistence

The government of Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has, for months, insisted that Australia would not supply Israel with weapons.

On Friday morning, the broadcaster said, Albanese again insisted that his country would not sell weapons to Israel.

Under Labor, deadly weapons systems and parts built in Australia are being sent to the IDF in Israel. Albanese is gaslighting us all when he says Australia is not arming Israel. The evidence is clear – Labor is complicit in the genocide.https://t.co/vfCBP3OZdW — Senator Lidia Thorpe (@SenatorThorpe) April 10, 2025

​​”I am aware of this report that you refer to, we looked into this matter and the company have confirmed with the Department of Defence that the particular system was not exported from Australia,” he reportedly said. “Australia does not export weapons to Israel.”

The broadcaster said EOS declined to comment on whether its R400 RWS has been demonstrated in Israel, saying it “does not publicise commercially sensitive information regarding clients, existing contracts or business development campaigns”.

Documents, Photo

However, ABC noted, “documents supplied to the Australian Stock Exchange in February reveal that EOS ‘supported a local prime to demonstrate counter-drone capabilities in a high-profile local demonstration’ in January 2025, but did not specify where it took place.”

It included a photo of Israeli Defense Ministry officials standing behind a modified R400.

The ABC report noted that according to EOS’s website, the R400 was described as “Lightweight 30mm lethality with precise mobile engagements up to 2 km” and “a high-precision weapon platform with the firepower of a 30 mm cannon”.

It also supports other weapons such as machine guns, automatic grenade launchers, and anti-tank guided missiles, the report added.

Pro-Palestinian protesters in Australia have repeatedly urged the government to impose sanctions on Israel for its ongoing genocidal war on Gaza.

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Intense Israeli bombardment of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/erNCW0ZvpD — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 11, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged enclave.

(PC, Anadolu)