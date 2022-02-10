Israel Threatens to Continue Assassinations in West Bank

Israeli officials threatened on Wednesday to continue assassinating Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel told public broadcaster Kan that the Oslo Accords do not give any immunity to any Palestinians.

“A mourning tent was set up in Gaza City on Wednesday, February 9, to express feelings of anger and sorrow following the assassination of three Palestinian young men by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus,” @MohammRafik writes – Gaza.https://t.co/ewn0qnuz70 pic.twitter.com/ZjEKshRZmp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 9, 2022

Hendel insisted upon Israel’s “right”, as stipulated in the accords, to enter PA-controlled areas and carry out operations there.

Hendel alleged that the three Palestinians killed in Nablus were planning to carry out attacks against Israeli targets. He reiterated that security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority “has been and is still an Israeli interest.”

The remarks came a day after three Palestinians were killed in broad daylight by Israeli Special Forces in Nablus.

Shops and businesses were shut down on Wednesday in protest against the Israeli army’s assassination of three Palestinian activists in Nablus, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported. Read more: https://t.co/wiy0P3Y4I7 pic.twitter.com/cvbrMONFwy — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 10, 2022

Ashraf Muhammad Abdalfattah Mbaslat, 21, Muhammad Raed Hussein Dakheel, 22, and Adham Mabrouk al-Shishani, 21, all from Nablus’ Old City, were shot in broad daylight on Tuesday by Israeli forces, in what has been described as an unlawful, extrajudicial killing.

The death of the Palestinian young men sparked widespread condemnation in the occupied territories. A general strike was also observed in the major West Bank cities, including Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarm.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)