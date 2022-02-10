Israel Threatens to Continue Assassinations in West Bank

February 10, 2022 Blog, News, Slider
A mourning tent was set up in Gaza City following the assassination of three Palestinian men in Nablus. (Photo: Mahmoud Ajjour, The Palestine Chronicle)

Israeli officials threatened on Wednesday to continue assassinating Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel told public broadcaster Kan that the Oslo Accords do not give any immunity to any Palestinians.

Hendel insisted upon Israel’s “right”, as stipulated in the accords, to enter PA-controlled areas and carry out operations there.

Hendel alleged that the three Palestinians killed in Nablus were planning to carry out attacks against Israeli targets. He reiterated that security cooperation with the Palestinian Authority “has been and is still an Israeli interest.”

The remarks came a day after three Palestinians were killed in broad daylight by Israeli Special Forces in Nablus.

Ashraf Muhammad Abdalfattah Mbaslat, 21, Muhammad Raed Hussein Dakheel, 22, and Adham Mabrouk al-Shishani, 21, all from Nablus’ Old City, were shot in broad daylight on Tuesday by Israeli forces, in what has been described as an unlawful, extrajudicial killing.

The death of the Palestinian young men sparked widespread condemnation in the occupied territories. A general strike was also observed in the major West Bank cities, including Nablus, Ramallah, Jenin, and Tulkarm.

(The Palestine Chronicle, MEMO, Social Media)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*