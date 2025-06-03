Israel to Deport Swedish, Irish Tourists for Expressing Solidarity with Palestine

Police said the two women were banned from the occupied West Bank for 15 days and that a decision was issued to deport them.

​​Israel reportedly decided on Tuesday to deport a Swedish and an Irish tourist due to their solidarity with Palestinians.

The two tourists were detained over the weekend for “entering a military training zone” near the illegal settlement of Avigayil in Hebron (al-Khalil) in the southern occupied West Bank, the police said in a statement, according to the Anadolu news agency.

It called one of the detained tourists “an anti-Israel activist abroad.”

“One of them agreed to the decision, while the other plans to file a petition,” it added.

Diplomats Targeted

In recent months, Israel has decided to bar the entry of numerous tourists and politicians, including parliamentarians from several countries, over their opposition to the ongoing genocidal war on Gaza, illegal settler violence, and army incursions into Palestinian areas of the occupied West Bank.

Last month, Israeli occupation forces opened fire on a diplomatic delegation at the entrance of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank.

The diplomats had arrived to assess the humanitarian situation in the camp, according to the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA.

The delegation had diplomats from Egypt, Jordan, Morocco, the EU, Portugal, China, Austria, Brazil, Bulgaria, Türkiye, Spain, Italy, Lithuania, Poland, Russia, Japan, Romania, Mexico, Sri Lanka, Canada, India, Chile, France, and the UK, along with representatives from several other countries.

The attack was condemned by the United Nations as well as several governments, urging a full investigation.

Arab Delegation Blocked

Last week, Israel has blocked a high-profile delegation of Arab foreign ministers, led by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, from visiting the occupied West Bank, Israeli media reported.

A senior Israeli official reportedly confirmed to The Times of Israel on Friday that the delegation, comprising officials from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Turkiye, Egypt, and Jordan, was scheduled to meet with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Sunday.

Heightened Tensions

Tension has escalated across the occupied Palestinian territories due to Israel’s genocidal assault on the Gaza Strip, where more than 54,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, since October 2023.

At least 973 Palestinians have also been killed and more than 7,000 injured in attacks by the Israeli army and illegal settlers across the occupied West Bank during the same period, Anadolu reported.

​​(Anadou, PC)