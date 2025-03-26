Israel Uses Water as ‘Tactic of War’ in Gaza  – Doctors Without Borders

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

In addition to injuries and deaths from Israel’s ongoing attacks, the population faces serious consequences of a lack of water, including its impact on their living conditions and health.

Water is being used as “another tactic of war” in Gaza with Israel’s military assault on the enclave essentially blocking the population’s access to water by cutting off electricity and fuel, Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) has warned.

These resources are essential to operate desalination plants, water pumps, and other infrastructure, the humanitarian body said in a statement on Tuesday.

“For those who have endured relentless bombings, the suffering is made worse by a water crisis—many are forced to drink unsafe water, while others don’t have enough,” stated Paula Navarro, water and sanitation coordinator for Doctors Without Borders/Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF) in Gaza.

“The sheer number of children with skin conditions is a direct result of Gaza’s destruction and blockade.” In Gaza, Palestine, children are enduring preventable skin diseases like scabies, because they are unable to bathe due to lack of access to water.https://t.co/M3dlBoWSsz — MSF International (@MSF) March 25, 2025

The organization pointed out that the water crisis in Gaza “was already dire” from Israeli cuts to electricity and water supply, and the destruction of infrastructure during the war.

The situation worsened after Israeli authorities halted aid from entering Gaza on March 2, and then cut electricity on March 9, it added.

At the main desalination plant in Khan Younis, output has decreased by 85 percent—from 17 million to 2.5 million liters per day, according to MSF.

“If fuel runs out, the remaining water system will completely collapse, cutting off people’s access to this vital resource and leading to inhumane consequences for the millions of Palestinians who remain inside Gaza,” the organization stressed.

Jaundice, Diarrhea, Scabies

In addition to injuries and deaths from Israel’s ongoing attacks, the population faces “serious consequences” of a lack of water, including its impact on their living conditions and health.

A 2 year-old in Gaza lies still; his eyes orange — liver failure from hepatitis A: a year ago, he was healthy: before the israelis manufactured disease https://t.co/awVeNaN3rG — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) March 14, 2025

MSF said that in primary health care centers in Al-Mawasi and Khan Younis, the three most common conditions that the organization treated —jaundice, diarrhea, and scabies—were directly caused by the inadequate provision of safe water.

From January to February 2025, MSF teams conducted over 82,000 primary health care consultations; “almost a fifth were related to conditions linked with lack of water and hygiene.”

Preventable Skin Conditions

“The sheer number of children with skin conditions is a direct result of Gaza’s destruction and blockade,” said Chiara Lodi, MSF medical team coordinator in Gaza.

Lodi stressed that in addition to treating adults and children who have severe war injuries, “our staff are treating an increasing number of children with entirely preventable skin diseases like scabies, which is not only uncomfortable, but in severe cases, [causes them to] scratch their skin until it bleeds, which can lead to infection.”

A Palestinian boy in Gaza is afflicted with one of the worst skin infections: no medication, no doctors, no treatments, just suffering.. but until when? pic.twitter.com/zFGhMOfiPK — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) February 25, 2025

This is a result of children “being unable to bathe, spreading scabies and other infections and leaving lasting scars,” she emphasized.

Humanitarian efforts to restore Gaza’s water system “remain severely obstructed” and delayed by Israeli authorities’ “dual-use” pre-clearance system, the MSF statement noted.

Aid Blockade

Due to Israel’s blockade on the entry of aid into Gaza since before the last ceasefire, most water and sanitation supplies require pre-approval, including chlorine, essential spare parts for water desalination units, generators, borehole pumps, and water tanks.

“Water production relies on energy, yet new generators over 30 kilowatts are not permitted to enter. We’re forced to use ‘Frankenstein’ generators—salvaging parts from one to fix another,” Navarro said.

From January 2024 to early March 2025, of the 1,700 water and sanitation items requested by MSF under the dual-use system, only 28 percent were approved by Israeli authorities, the statement noted.

Under Israeli genocide and strict blockade, children in Gaza are enduring immense hardships, struggling daily to fetch water for their displaced families. pic.twitter.com/gB4LYipne8 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 26, 2025

“Many items are in bureaucratic limbo, with responses from authorities averaging up to 60 days—some exceeding 200,” MSF stated.

The humanitarian body pointed out that even approved supplies can still be turned away at border crossings.

“In November 2024, Israeli authorities approved an MSF desalination unit after an 85-day wait. However, despite weekly attempts since February 5, the unit still hasn’t entered Gaza, as the trucks carrying it continue to be turned away at the border,” MSF said.

The organization called on Israel to lift its “inhumane siege on Gaza, uphold international humanitarian law and its responsibilities as an occupying power, and to ensure the immediate and unhindered access of aid into the Strip.”

Staggering Death Toll

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

The moment an Israeli airstrike hit Nuseirat refugee camp, central Gaza. 🔴Gaza’s Health Ministry warns: 📌Essential & emergency medicines depleted 📌Fuel shortages crippling hospitals 📌Blood donations urgently needed 📌Chronic patients dying from lack of treatment pic.twitter.com/nrfOtBcQzc — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 25, 2025

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

