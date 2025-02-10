Israel Using ‘Psychological Warfare’ ahead of Negotiations – Hamas

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem dismissed Israeli media reports on ceasefire demands, calling them psychological warfare and linking Israel’s stance to Trump’s remarks on Gaza.

Hamas spokesperson in Gaza Hazem Qassem dismissed Israeli media reports regarding the government’s stance on the second phase of ceasefire negotiations, particularly conditions related to the removal of Hamas leaders from the Strip and the disarmament of the resistance.

He described these claims as “part of the psychological war waged by the Zionist establishment against our Palestinian people, especially the negotiating team preparing to begin the second phase of negotiations.”

In an exclusive statement to Al-Jazeera, Qassem accused Israel of using these narratives to obscure its violations and failure to comply with several provisions agreed upon in the first phase of the ceasefire agreement.

He asserted that Israel was resorting to leaks and speculation to shift focus from its breaches.

Israeli media reported on Monday that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu plans to present Israel’s demands for the second phase of the ceasefire agreement to the Israeli Cabinet on Tuesday for approval.

According to Yedioth Ahronoth, these demands include the removal of Hamas’ leadership from Gaza, the dismantling and disarmament of the Al-Qassam Brigades, and the release of all Israeli detainees.

Responding to these reports, Qassem reaffirmed that the Palestinian people, “from the youngest child to the oldest sheikh, still refuse to leave the Gaza Strip.”

He emphasized that despite 470 days of Israeli aggression, the people of Gaza have remained steadfast and that the leadership of the resistance is an integral part of Palestinian society.

Qassem further stated that Hamas’ position remains unchanged, insisting that any agreement must include a full and permanent end to Israel’s war on Gaza, a comprehensive prisoner exchange, and a complete withdrawal of Israeli forces from the Strip.

As part of the first phase of the ceasefire agreement, which took effect on January 19, hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians have returned to their devastated homes in northern Gaza after 15 months of forced displacement.

Qassem linked the shift in Israel’s position on the second phase of negotiations to recent remarks by US President Donald Trump.

“The renewal of the urgent Zionist position came after the absurd statements of US President Donald Trump, in which he spoke about the deportation of our Palestinian people from the Gaza Strip. These Israeli positions are a result of this American announcement,” he said.

The Hamas official warned that Trump’s rhetoric, particularly his remarks about displacing Gaza’s residents, is creating further complications and could obstruct progress in the negotiations.

“These statements will certainly not serve the possibility of the agreement reaching its later stages, and the American administration bears part of the responsibility for this matter,” Qassem stated.

Since taking office on January 20, Trump has made multiple statements regarding Gaza’s future, including suggesting the displacement of its residents to Egypt and Jordan, expressing his “commitment to buying and owning Gaza,” and even indicating that he might allocate parts of the Strip to other Middle Eastern countries for reconstruction.

(PC, AJA)