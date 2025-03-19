Israeli Airstrike Kills Foreign UN Worker, Injures Five in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A deadly Israeli airstrike on a UN facility in Gaza has left one foreign worker dead and five others injured.

The head of the UN Office for Project Services (UNOPS), Jorge Moreira da Silva, confirmed on Wednesday that an Israeli airstrike targeted a UN facility in Gaza, killing one worker and injuring five others.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza had reported earlier on Wednesday that six foreign staff members working for UN agencies were transferred to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital for treatment.

Moreira da Silva said in a statement that the strike was not accidental or related to demining activities. He did not confirm the nationalities of the targeted workers.

https://twitter.com/PalestineChron/status/1902360181242990885

“Israel knew this was a UN premise, that people were living, staying and working there,” the UN official said.

He also stated that Israeli strikes had already hit near the compound on Monday before directly targeting it on Tuesday and again on Wednesday, when the fatal attack occurred.

The UN agency had reportedly contacted the Israeli military after the first strike, confirming that it was aware of the facility’s location.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Israeli occupation forces targeted relief workers in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, killing eight crew members.

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 48,500 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA, UN)