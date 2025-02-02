Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian Child in Gaza, Violating Ceasefire

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

A Palestinian child was killed, and others were injured as Israeli forces carried out multiple ceasefire violations in Gaza, including airstrikes and gunfire on civilian areas.

Israeli forces carried out multiple violations of the ceasefire in Gaza on Sunday, killing a Palestinian child and wounding others in an airstrike that targeted a civilian vehicle on Rashid Street, northwest of Nuseirat camp in central Gaza, Al-Jazeera reported.

According to Al-Jazeera’s correspondent, Israeli drones fired two missiles at a vehicle in the area, causing panic among civilians, many of whom were using the road for daily travel with simple carts.

Eyewitnesses quoted by the Anadolu news agency described widespread fear among Palestinians due to the unexpected attack.

In another ceasefire violation, Israeli tanks stationed in the southern Gaza Strip fired warning shots from the Philadelphi Corridor toward Palestinians in Rafah, according to Al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Palestinian refugees who had been displaced from Gaza City and the northern governorates were able to return to residential areas in the south and central parts of the Strip starting last Monday under the ceasefire agreement, following over 15 months of Israeli attacks on Gaza.

Israeli forces also opened fire on Palestinian homes east of Al-Bureij camp in central Gaza, though no casualties were reported.

Additionally, Israeli troops stationed along the Salah al-Din (Philadelphi) corridor fired heavy gunfire toward residential neighborhoods in eastern Rafah.

On January 28, the Israeli army admitted to violating the ceasefire, stating that its forces had opened fire on Palestinians whom it claimed “posed a threat” and on vehicles allegedly entering “restricted areas.”

The ceasefire agreement in Gaza, which went into effect on January 19, consists of three phases, each lasting 42 days.

However, Israel’s continued military actions raise concerns over its commitment to the truce.

(PC, AJA)