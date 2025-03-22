Israeli Airstrikes Devastate Gaza, 130 Killed in 48 Hours

Israeli airstrikes across Gaza continue to violate the ceasefire, killing 130 Palestinians in 48 hours and escalating the assault with US backing.

Israeli warplanes continue to carry out airstrikes across northern, central, and southern Gaza, further violating the ceasefire agreement.

In the last 48 hours, 130 Palestinians have been killed, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza.

Intense Israeli airstrikes targeted residential areas and farmland in Gaza City, including the Al-Karama neighborhood in the west.

Al-Jazeera reported that an airstrike on an apartment in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood killed 12 people, including six children, and wounded others. Emergency crews transported the victims to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City.

Three Palestinians, including a child, were killed and five others injured in Israeli shelling on the Al-Shaima area in northern Gaza.

In Khan Yunis, in southern Gaza, Israeli aircraft bombed an unoccupied four-story home belonging to the Shurab family, leveling it and causing damage to nearby houses.

The Israeli military also targeted a naval police site west of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.

Meanwhile, artillery shelling hit the al-Maghraqa area, and warplanes struck liberated areas west of Khan Yunis. No casualties have been reported from these attacks so far.

Palestinian sources reported that an Israeli military helicopter opened fire on areas northeast of the Bureij refugee camp, while artillery strikes targeted the northern part of the Nuseirat refugee camp.

Rising Death Toll

The Ministry of Health in Gaza announced that at least 130 Palestinians were killed and 263 injured in the latest Israeli attacks.

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 49,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)