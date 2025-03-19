Israeli Airstrikes Kill 53 Palestinians, UN Agency Headquarters Bombed

At least 53 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza, as evacuations are ordered for several areas amid intensified violence.

Since the early hours of Wednesday, at least 53 Palestinians have been killed in a series of massacres carried out by the Israeli occupation army in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian media reported.

The attacks have come amidst warnings issued to residents in multiple areas across the north and south of the Strip, ordering them to evacuate as the military campaign continues to escalate.

According to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera, 27 Palestinians were killed as a result of Israeli airstrikes on various locations throughout Gaza.

On Wednesday morning, Al Jazeera reported that Israeli bombardment of a house in the Al-Sabra neighborhood of Gaza City, located in the central Gaza Strip, killed 25 people and left several others injured.

🚨A young girl was just killed in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza City. The death toll keeps rising. pic.twitter.com/NTj8MEbvc7 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 19, 2025

In the Nuseirat refugee camp, also in central Gaza, a young girl lost her life in another airstrike targeting a house.

Further casualties were reported in the northern Gaza town of Beit Lahia, where Israeli warplanes struck a house on Al-Shimaa Street, leaving both martyrs and wounded.

In addition to the civilian casualties, the Ministry of Health in Gaza confirmed that one foreign worker was killed, and five others injured when Israeli forces bombed a United Nations (UN) agency headquarters in the central Gaza Strip.

Moreover, Israeli drones dropped bombs on a UNRWA school in Abasan, located east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, adding to the growing list of attacks on humanitarian infrastructure.

The latest wave of violence coincides with the issuance of new evacuation orders for Gaza residents.

On the second day of the war’s resumption, the Israeli occupation military ordered evacuations in towns such as Beit Hanoun in the north, and Khuza’a, Abasan al-Kabira, and al-Jadidah in the south. Israeli aircraft dropped leaflets in these areas, warning residents to evacuate immediately, claiming that the Israeli army was planning a major attack on these regions, allegedly targeting Hamas.

Journalist Hind Khoudary reports on Israel’s deadly airstrike in Al-Mawasi, west of Khan Yunis, which killed a pregnant woman and her child in their tent. pic.twitter.com/M5zdH3fRO9 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 19, 2025

A map released by the Israeli military highlighted the areas in red, marking them as zones where evacuation is required. Avichay Adraee, the Israeli military spokesperson for Arab media, reiterated that staying in these areas would put the lives of residents at extreme risk.

Meanwhile, the death toll continues to rise as Israel’s assault on Gaza intensifies. According to the Government Media Office in Gaza, at least 439 Palestinian civilians were killed on Tuesday, including approximately 174 children, 89 women, and 32 elderly individuals.

The attacks have largely focused on civilian homes and displaced persons’ shelters, with the Baptist Hospital in Gaza City becoming a tragic site where many victims, including children and women, were brought in after Israeli airstrikes targeted them while they slept.

This violent resumption of Israel’s genocide marks a clear violation of the fragile ceasefire agreement brokered by Qatar, Egypt, and the US earlier this year, a ceasefire that had briefly paused hostilities in January.

(PC, AJA)