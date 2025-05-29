By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The aid workers were traveling in an IHH-marked vehicle through a densely populated area in the center of Gaza City when they were targeted in a missile drone strike.

Five aid workers from an Istanbul-based international humanitarian organization, working with the UN World Food Programme (WFP), were killed in Israeli air strikes in the Gaza Strip, while two others were seriously injured.

Israeli forces attacked our vehicles while our colleagues were carrying a joint aid project with the World Food Programme (WFP) in Gaza, leading to the martyrdom of 5 personnel and seriously injuring another 2 personnel,” the IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation said in a statement on X on Wednesday.

Israel Martyred 5 IHH Aid Workers in Gaza Five IHH’s staff were martyred in the attacks by the murderous Israeli forces in Gaza, while two others were seriously injured. pic.twitter.com/szgPIVN6WX — IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation (@IHHen) May 29, 2025

The aid workers killed in the strikes were identified as Mohammed al-Mubayed, Ahmed Bustan, Moataz Rejeb, Ishaq Al-Lateef and Cemal Almubayyit.

The aid workers were traveling in an IHH-marked vehicle through a densely populated area in the center of Gaza City when they were targeted in a missile drone strike, according to a news report. Several people in the vicinity of the strike were also injured.

In the past 2 days the occupying Israeli forces attacked our vehicles while our colleagues were carrying a joint aid project with the World Food Programme (WFP) in Gaza, leading to the martyrdom of 5 personnel and seriously injuring another 2 personnel. We condemn this heinous… pic.twitter.com/agE2gJy7oD — IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation (@IHHen) May 28, 2025

Türkiye’s Condemnation

Türkiye’s Communications Director, Fahrettin Altun, on Thursday condemned the attack.

The Israeli government, “which continues its systematic massacres of the young, the old, the children and the women in Gaza and wreaks terror on the level of genocide, is also raining bombs on innocent aid volunteers who are trying to bring a bite of bread and a sip of water to their people,” Altun said in a statement on X.

Genç, yaşlı, çocuk, kadın demeden Gazze’de sistematik katliamlarına devam eden, soykırım derecesinde terör estiren siyonist İsrail yönetimi, halkına bir lokma ekmek, bir yudum su ulaştırmaya çalışan masum yardım gönüllülerine de bomba yağdırıyor. İnsanlıktan çıkmış bir… https://t.co/RxWf0iDTad — Fahrettin Altun (@fahrettinaltun) May 29, 2025

“We condemn in the strongest terms this cruelty that condemns innocent people to hunger and thirst with an inhumane understanding, and we invite humanity to speak out louder and take more concrete steps against this savagery,” the Turkish official added.

He said Türkiye “will continue to increase our efforts so that the murderers responsible for the brutal Israeli terror are held accountable before international law sooner or later.”

‘Brink of Starvation’ – WFP

On Sunday, the WFP has warned that entire families in Gaza “are on the brink of starvation.”

“Every day is a struggle to find their next meal. After 19 months of war and 80 days of blockade, the needs are overwhelming. Without urgent, safe, large-scale humanitarian access, lives will be lost,” the WFP said on X.

Mothers. Children. Entire families in #Gaza are on the brink of starvation. Every day is a struggle to find their next meal. After 19 months of war and 80 days of blockade, the needs are overwhelming. Without urgent, safe, large-scale humanitarian access, lives will be lost. pic.twitter.com/EySOzZq631 — World Food Programme (@WFP) May 27, 2025

WFP Executive Director Cindy McCain warned that half a million people in Gaza are “extremely food insecure” and at risk of famine.

Israel has kept Gaza crossings closed to food, medical and humanitarian aid since March 2, exacerbating an already severe humanitarian crisis in the enclave. Many Palestinians, including children, have died of malnutrition and authorities in Gaza have already classified the situation as famine.

‘Trickle’ of Aid

“After almost 80 days of total blockade by Israeli authorities on any supplies, a trickle has entered. But what made it through falls far short of people’s massive needs,” the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said in a statement on Thursday.

After nearly 12 weeks of siege by Israeli authorities, only a trickle of supplies has entered #Gaza. But what made it through falls far short of people’s massive needs. Unimpeded access for all humanitarian partners, including UNRWA, is urgently needed. The window to prevent… pic.twitter.com/1rLSPZie1q — UNRWA (@UNRWA) May 29, 2025

Over the past days, UNRWA said it has “submitted 900 truckloads for Israeli approval. ”

“About 800 were cleared and just over 500 could be offloaded on the Israeli side of Kerem Shalom. We have been able to collect only about 200 on the Palestinian side of the crossing due to insecurity and restricted access,” the statement added.

Most Items ‘Banned’ by Israel

UNRWA said that while Israel allowed the agency to bring in some nutrition and medical supplies, as well as flour, Israeli authorities “have banned most other items, including fuel, cooking gas, shelter and hygiene products.”

“They also imposed the condition that we could only deliver flour to bakeries and not directly to families. This required people to face large crowds to collect bread from a limited number of bakeries daily,” the UN agency noted.

Crowds of Palestinians gathered around a bakery in Nuseirat after flour entered Gaza for the first time in nearly 3 months of total blockade. The aid trucks let into Gaza this week were described as a “drop in the ocean” by aid groups, and “the bare minimum” by Israeli leaders. pic.twitter.com/L1uVotP6fN — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) May 25, 2025

Over the weekend, bakeries that were once supported with humanitarian supplies have shut down due to growing insecurity from large desperate crowds, it added.

“Food needs to be distributed in multiple forms, and at multiple sites across all Gaza governorates. This is the only way to restore order and prevent mass starvation,” the statement emphasized.

Netanyahu Denies Starvation

On Tuesday, at least three Palestinians were killed and 46 wounded after the Israeli military opened fire on crowds who overran an aid point run by the US-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Despite the incident, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu denied that Palestinians in Gaza are starving.

Netanyahu reportedly said the Israeli army took photos of thousands of Palestinian prisoners from Gaza, claiming none of them appeared “emaciated.”

Over 54,000 Killed

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 54,000, wounding more than 123,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

A mother searches for her son, killed in an Israeli airstrike that targeted aid security personnel at the Saraya junction in Gaza City. pic.twitter.com/5oElMQa6It — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 29, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)