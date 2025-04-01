Israeli Airstrikes Kill Scores in Gaza, Including Journalist and Family

Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 42 Palestinians in 24 hours, while the occupation army prepares to seize more of Gaza’s territory.

At least 42 Palestinians, including children, were killed, and 183 others were injured in the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, Al-Jazeera reported on Tuesday, citing medical sources.

Among those killed was Palestinian journalist Mohammed al-Bardawil, who perished alongside his wife and three children when an Israeli airstrike hit their home west of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza.

Since the resumption of Israel’s assault on Gaza on March 18, the death toll has risen to 1,042, with 2,542 wounded.

Meanwhile, Israeli media reported that a rocket launched from Gaza was intercepted in the northern part of the Strip. The Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN) also stated that the occupation army is planning to expand its control over parts of Gaza, incorporating them into a designated security belt.

The aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a residential home in Block 2 of Al-Nuseirat, central Gaza. pic.twitter.com/WcX1uecYP2 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 1, 2025

The US news website Axios, citing an Israeli official, reported that the military aims to extend its ground operations to seize a quarter of Gaza’s territory within two to three weeks. The official claimed this escalation is part of a pressure campaign to force Hamas into agreeing to further prisoner releases, while also expanding the buffer zone.

Bombing of Displaced Persons’ Tents

Al Jazeera’s correspondent reported that an Israeli airstrike targeted tents sheltering displaced people west of Khan Yunis, killing three Palestinians, including a child, and injuring several others.

Additionally, an airstrike on a home on Jaffa Street in Gaza City’s Tuffah neighborhood killed ten people, including three children, with the wounded taken to the Baptist Hospital in Gaza.

Another airstrike on a tent housing displaced persons west of Al-Zawaida, north of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza, left three dead. Their bodies were transported to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Israeli artillery also targeted the northern areas of the Nuseirat refugee camp, injuring three Palestinians.

Killing of a Journalist

Among the casualties was journalist Mohammed al-Bardawil, a broadcaster for Al-Aqsa Radio, who was killed alongside his wife, three children, and other relatives in an Israeli airstrike on their home in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Yunis.

Civil defense teams continued searching for missing persons under the rubble while the remains of the victims were taken to the Nasser Medical Complex.

Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 209 journalists in Gaza, many alongside their families, with dozens more injured, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office.

The funeral of the journalist Mohammed al-Bardawil, who was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 209 journalists in Gaza, many alongside their families, with dozens more injured, according to Gaza’s Government Media Office. pic.twitter.com/AfudzdaCG3 — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 1, 2025

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)