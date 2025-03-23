By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli Ambassador David Roet’s secretly recorded comments advocating for the execution of Palestinian children.

David Roet, Israel’s ambassador to Austria, recently faced criticism after a secretly recorded video surfaced, showing him making controversial statements about Palestinian children and Gaza.

The comments were made during a private meeting with members of the local Jewish community in Innsbruck.

In the recording, Roet suggested that Palestinian minors involved in the resistance should face execution, particularly those found “holding a gun” or “a grenade.”

He stated, “There should be a death sentence to be killed off in war if you are holding a gun, even if you are a 16-year-old.” He also addressed concerns about civilian casualties in Gaza, claiming, “If you believe that there are no uninvolved (people) in Gaza… you’re believing that Israel is targeting babies intentionally, which is not correct.”

Roet also questioned whether Europe should continue investing in Gaza’s reconstruction, stating, “If Europe be crazy enough to invest money again in Gaza? So we will have to destroy it the next time.”

Leaked: Israeli Ambassador Calls for Executing Palestinian Teens In a secretly recorded video, Israel’s ambassador to Austria, David Roet, said Palestinian minors “holding a gun or a grenade” should be executed. Speaking to a Jewish community in Innsbruck, he also downplayed… pic.twitter.com/eAhv7rbX9D — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) March 23, 2025

The ambassador also mentioned possible future solutions to the conflict, saying, “Maybe Trump? (…) Maybe it will be with UAE and Saudi Arabia and European and American forces? Maybe we will find internal Palestinian leadership, Maybe it will include the Palestinian Authority. (..) Maybe it will be people who will not be called Palestinian”.

According to UNICEF, more than 14,500 children have been killed by Israel in Gaza since the start of the war on October 7, 2023. These figures do not include the number of children killed after the Gaza ceasefire was broken by Israel, or the thousands who are still missing.

At least 673 Palestinians have been killed since Israel resumed its offensive, bringing the total death toll since October 7, 2023, to 50,021, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA, Social Media)