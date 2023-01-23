Israeli Army Admits Killing Palestinian Man Who Posed No Danger

The Israeli army admitted on Monday its forces recently killed a Palestinian man who posed no imminent danger, the official news agency WAFA reported.

The Israeli occupation army confirmed that 45-year-old father of four Ahmad Kahla “was unnecessarily shot dead in front of his son”, Qusai, outside the town of Silwad, near Ramallah, on January 15.

Kahla was one of the Palestinian commuters stuck in traffic, due to an Isreali army checkpoint erected at the town entrance. He was shot point blank with a single bullet in the neck during a physical scuffle with Israeli soldiers after the latter forced him and his son to exit their car.

Qusai said that he and his father were on their way to work when the soldiers topped their vehicle, shortly after a sound bomb was fired at the car.

According to him, it was then that the soldiers pepper-sprayed the Palestinian father of four and forced him to get out of the car before he fainted.

Israeli media claimed in their initial reports at the time of the shooting that Kahleh was shot while allegedly attempting to carry out a stabbing attack.

However, following viral video footage from the scene, Israeli media quoted Israeli army sources as saying soldiers opened fire after trying to arrest Kahla, and that “he additionally tried to snatch one of their guns”.

