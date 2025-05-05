Israeli Army Chief Warns Expanding Gaza Assault Could Endanger Captives

On Saturday, thousands of Israelis protested in central Tel Aviv against the government’s decision to escalate its genocidal assault on Gaza.

Israeli Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several Cabinet ministers that expanding the ground offensive in Gaza could result in the loss of Israeli captives held by Hamas.

“There is a dilemma in pursuing both primary goals of the war — eliminating Hamas and recovering the hostages — because at a certain point, the two may conflict on the ground,” Zamir reportedly said, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper on Sunday, cited by the Anadolu news agency.

“Israel’s” security cabinet, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has approved a gradual expansion of the ongoing war on #Gaza, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan, citing informed sources. Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir, the Israeli military chief, confirmed that… pic.twitter.com/M2bxaRbEhE — Al Mayadeen English (@MayadeenEnglish) May 5, 2025

“You must consider that a full-scale ground maneuver might result in the loss of the hostages,” he added.

The report added that the paper noted clear disagreements between Israel’s political and military leadership regarding the war’s priorities.

Captives’ Families Concerned

Reacting to the statements, families of the captives reportedly said in a statement that “there can be no Israeli victory without bringing back all the hostages. Losing them would be a national defeat.”

“National and social security hinges on the release of every captive,” they added.

In the wake of recent cabinet decision to escalate military operations in Gaza: The families of the 59 hostages are raising a red alert.

The expansion of military operations puts every hostage at grave risk. It also threatens the lives of our soldiers and deepens the toll on… pic.twitter.com/BJ69BKweAv — Bring Them Home Now (@bringhomenow) May 5, 2025

The Bring Them Home Now group said in a statement on X: “The families of the 59 hostages are raising a red alert. The expansion of military operations puts every hostage at grave risk.”

“We implore our decision-makers: prioritize the hostages. Secure a deal. Bring them home—before it’s too late,” the statement added.



Call-up Orders for Reservists

Zamir’s warning came as the Israeli army began issuing call-up orders to tens of thousands of reservists ahead of a planned expansion of its ground assault on the enclave, which is expected to begin within days.

Anadolu further reported that on Friday, during a security consultation that included Zamir, Defense Minister Israel Katz and other officials, Netanyahu approved the mobilization of reservists to broaden ground operations.

Hamas leader Mahmoud al-Mardawi says Israeli threats to occupy Gaza will fail, as the resistance remains committed to a comprehensive deal that meets Palestinian demands.https://t.co/PPdpcRPRcv pic.twitter.com/09EjJmQQff — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 5, 2025

Israel estimates that 59 Israeli captives remain in Gaza, including 24 believed to be alive. More than 9,900 Palestinians are detained in Israeli prisons, where they endure torture, hunger and medical neglect that has led to many deaths, according to both Palestinian and Israeli rights groups, the report noted.

On Saturday, thousands of Israelis protested in central Tel Aviv against the government’s decision to escalate its genocidal assault on Gaza, warning that doing so could lead to the deaths of the remaining captives and erase any trace of the deceased.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 52,000, wounding more than 118,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Journalist Hind Khoudary reports that, under Israel’s intensified blockade of Gaza, families are going days without food—letting their children starve just to keep them alive. pic.twitter.com/XT22xku1UL — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 5, 2025

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(Anadolu, PC)