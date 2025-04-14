Israeli Army Demolishes Christian Saint Statue in South Lebanon on Palm Sunday

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces also barred Palestinian Christians from the occupied West Bank on Sunday from entering occupied Jerusalem to participate in Palm Sunday celebrations.

The Israeli army demolished the statue of Saint George in south Lebanon as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday, Lebanese media reported.

The statue was razed in the border town of Yaroun, in the latest violation of the November ceasefire agreement, the Anadolu news agency reported, citing the state news agency NNA.

Israeli occupation forces demolish statue of Saint George in southern Lebanon on Palm Sunday The Israeli attack comes as Christians marked Palm Sunday, the seventh Sunday of Lent and the last Sunday before Good Friday, which is followed by the commemoration of the Resurrection… pic.twitter.com/5AZnMtUu0p — Middle East Monitor (@MiddleEastMnt) April 14, 2025

“A video showed an Israeli military bulldozer bringing down the statue,” the broadcaster said.

Former Lebanese Labor Minister Moustafa Bayram shared on X a video documenting the moment of demolishing the statue of Saint George by Israeli forces, Anadolu reported. The exact date of the demolition, however, was not specified.

The Israeli army “shamelessly documented the act, reaffirming its hostility to anything other than itself, and that it is a foreign, occupying entity that has no place among the peoples and communities of this region,” he said.

There was no comment from the Israeli army on the report.

Ceasefire Violations

Christians worldwide consider Palm Sunday significant as it commemorates Jesus’ entry into Jerusalem, Anadolu reported.

A fragile ceasefire has been in place in Lebanon since November 2024, ending months of cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese movement Hezbollah, which escalated into a full-scale conflict in September.

Lebanese authorities have reported over 1,440 Israeli violations of the truce, including the deaths of at least 125 victims and injuries to more than 371, according to Anadolu.

Under the ceasefire deal, Israel was supposed to fully withdraw from southern Lebanon by January 26, but the deadline was extended to February 18 after Israel refused to comply. It still maintains a military presence at five border outposts.

Jerusalem Restrictions

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces barred Palestinian Christians from the occupied West Bank on Sunday from entering occupied Jerusalem to participate in Palm Sunday celebrations.

Palestinians, both Muslim and Christian, are required to obtain special permits to cross military checkpoints and enter the city’s holy sites, including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas issued a statement condemning Israel’s actions, describing them as part of a broader policy of racial exclusion and systematic repression.

The movement said that denying West Bank Christians access to Jerusalem was another example of Israel’s attempt to sever Palestinians from their land and sacred sites.

(PC, Anadolu)