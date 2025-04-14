Israeli Army in Crisis: Top Brass Warns Netanyahu, ‘Gaza Goals Unattainable’

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Eyal Zamir informs the government that a lack of fighters could impede its objectives in the ongoing Gaza war.

The new Israeli Chief of Staff, Eyal Zamir, has cautioned the government about a substantial deficit in the number of combat soldiers within the military.

This shortage, according to military officials cited by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, could restrict the army’s capacity to fulfill the political leadership’s ambitions in the Gaza Strip, where fighting with the Palestinian Resistance has persisted for 18 months.

Political Goals Unattainable

Officials reported that Zamir conveyed to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his cabinet that military strategies alone may not achieve all objectives in Gaza, particularly without a complementary diplomatic track.

A senior, unnamed military official quoted by the newspaper stated that Zamir is “not sugarcoating the facts” and is urging the leadership to “abandon some of its illusions.”

Yedioth Ahronoth also detailed that army data indicates current reserve soldier participation rates in combat units range between 60% and 70%, a figure fully disclosed to Netanyahu and senior ministers. A military official expressed concern that these rates would not improve in the event of a broader offensive in Gaza.

Mass Refusals to Serve

A recent Israeli report revealed that the occupation army is facing its largest wave of refusal in decades, with over 100,000 Israelis having ceased reserve duty, some refusing to join the war on the Gaza Strip for “ethical” reasons.

The Israeli magazine 972 noted that the reported figures regarding reservists willing to serve are inaccurate, suggesting the actual rate is closer to 60%, while other reports indicate a figure around 50%.

Last Thursday, Zamir approved the dismissal of senior commanders and approximately one thousand reserve soldiers following their signing of a letter calling for an end to the Gaza war. Zamir asserted that the soldiers’ signing of the petition was a serious matter, stating that conscripts on military bases cannot sign anti-war letters and then return to service.

Additionally, approximately 970 current and former reservists in the Israeli Air Force previously published a letter demanding the return of all Israeli prisoners from Gaza, even at the cost of ending the war, which has now lasted over a year and a half.

Logistical Challenges

In early March, a report written by Yedioth Ahronoth military analyst Yoav Zitun highlighted the difficulties faced by the Israeli army, including manpower shortages, operational and psychological pressures, and logistical challenges that threaten its ability to maintain stability across various fronts.

Zitun acknowledged that the Israeli army has lost over 12,000 soldiers, killed and wounded, since the start of the latest war on Gaza. Additionally, the increased number of forces required to defend borders and the expansion of military units have led to a significant deficit in available soldiers.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins. Additionally, over 116,000 have been wounded, while 14,000 remain missing.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the besieged Strip.

(PC, AJA, Israeli Media)