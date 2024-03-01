Israeli Army in Gaza in ‘State of Shock’ – Yedioth Ahronoth

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

The Israeli army is experiencing a shock “in the wake of nearly 150 days of conflict” and suffers from a “severe manpower issue”, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Friday.

“Following 147 days of combat, the army is experiencing intensifying personnel shortages,” the newspaper reported, highlighting how the Israeli military “is calling for another 7,500 officer and non-commissioned officer positions, while the treasury is currently only approving 2,500”.

“Approximately 582 soldiers have fallen in battle, and several more are physically and psychologically wounded, to the extent that they are unable to return to their roles,” the report added, noting that “a significant number of commanders, who led their troops as expected, also fell in the battles, necessitating training for their replacements.”

Leaked hospital reports and daily videos by the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza suggest that the number of Israeli soldiers killed and wounded in Gaza is much higher.

“These unprecedented figures underscore the shock experienced by the IDF in the wake of nearly 150 days of conflict, which began with substantial losses on October 7,” Yedioth Ahronoth added.

According to the paper, these numbers, “which will necessitate public sacrifice given that the required funding does not simply materialize out of thin air, also underscore the profound failure that has brought us to our current predicament.”

Growing Losses

In the report, the responsibility is largely attributed to “the political and military leadership from the start of the previous decade, during which plans for cutbacks and service reductions were initiated.”

“It’s noteworthy that Benjamin Netanyahu served as the Prime Minister for the majority of these years and under his administration, all the Defense Ministers and Chiefs of Staff, including the incumbent, consented to these and other plans that hindered Israel’s capacity to handle Hamas’s initial onslaught, and have significantly complicated the situation in a multi-front war,” the report concluded.

The Israeli army’s losses have increased over the past few days with the intensification of battles with the Palestinian Resistance in the southern Gaza Strip, especially in Khan Yunis.

The Palestinian Resistance groups announced a series of operations and attacks targeting Israeli tanks, military vehicles, and gatherings of soldiers, resulting in a large number of deaths and injuries among its ranks.

Abu Obeida, the military spokesman for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, has repeatedly stated that the estimates provided by the Israeli army are “unreal,” and that the numbers of casualties are much higher.

Israeli Massacres

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 30,035 Palestinians have been killed, and 70,457 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 7,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire.’

(The Palestine Chronicle)