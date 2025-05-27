By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Illegal Israeli Jewish settlers also escalated attacks in the West Bank, setting fire to Palestinian vehicles and attacking homes in Qaryut, south of Nablus.

A young Palestinian man was shot and killed by Israeli occupation forces during a raid on Nablus in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, while soldiers attacked a television crew in Bethlehem.

The killing of Mahmoud Faisal al-Kharaz, 32, was caught on video footage shared by Palestinian media. It showed three Israeli soldiers on what appears to be a rooftop with one of the soldiers aiming his weapon at Palestinians walking down a flight of steps below. A shot rings out, hitting al-Kharaz.

Seven other Palestinians were injured by Israeli army gunfire during the raid, including two who sustained critical injuries, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Several Raids

The army stormed the city from the Huwwara checkpoint, raiding the Gulf Exchange store and the Ashqar Gold and Jewelry shops, stealing their contents amid gunfire and tear gas, the report noted.

Israeli occupation forces raided several West Bank cities on Tuesday, according to WAFA, including Jenin, Nablus, Tubas, and Qalqilya. The army also raided several money exchange shops.

Settler Attacks

Also on Tuesday, illegal Israeli Jewish settlers set fire to Palestinian vehicles and attacked homes in Qaryut, south of Nablus.

According to WAFA, dozens of settlers attacked the southern area of ​​Qaryut, stoning homes and torching several vehicles.

Israeli occupation forces also detained three students from the Al-Lubban Al-Sharqiya Secondary School, south of Nablus, on Tuesday.

WAFA reported that occupation forces pursued the students as they returned home from school on the Khallet Zeina road north of the village before detaining them.

Students in the village are subjected to almost daily harassment by soldiers and settlers, the report noted, including through the use of live fire, tear gas and sound bombs.

Child Shot in Jenin

A Palestinian child was injured on Tuesday by a rubber-coated metal bullet fired by Israeli occupation forces during confrontations in the city of Jenin, according to WAFA.

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said its crews transported a 12-year-old boy injured in the chest and transferred him to the hospital.

The Israeli army’s raid on the city of Jenin continues, after it earlier stormed several money exchange stores and detained two young men. They also fired tear gas and sound bombs.

TV Crew Attacked

Israeli occupation forces attacked a Palestine TV crew on Tuesday while they covered the army’s incursion into the city of Bethlehem, according to reports.

Hani Fanoun, director of the Bethlehem Broadcasting Corporation office, told WAFA that the soldiers fired rubber-coated metal bullets, tear gas, and sound bombs at the crew causing Fanoun and cameraman Fares Janazra to suffocate.

Israeli occupation forces on Tuesday also targeted a group of journalists, firing tear gas canisters directly at them in the center of Jenin, preventing them from covering the ongoing military operation that has been taking place for 127 days.

The occupation forces stormed a shopping mall in the center of the city and deployed a number of snipers on its roof. They also fired several smoke and tear gas canisters around the Cinema Roundabout and the public parking lot, WAFA reported.

Photojournalist Assaulted

Illegal settlers severely beat a photojournalist in the village of Al-Mughayyir, northeast of Ramallah, according to WAFA.

The settlers assaulted Issam al-Rimawi, who works for the Anadolu news agency, while he was covering the clashes that erupted in Al-Mughayyir.

Settlers had attacked the outskirts of Al-Mughayyir village and attempted to burn agricultural lands and wheat crops in the Marj Sa’i plain, before residents confronted them and forced them to flee.

Palestinian Land Targeted

WAFA reported that settlers set fire to Palestinian land earlier on Tuesday morning between the villages of Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, northeast of Ramallah. On Monday, they set fire to land near the neighboring village of Kafr Malik.

A few days ago, settlers burned an area of ​​more than 200 square meters in the Marj Sa’i plain, between the villages of Al-Mughayyir and Abu Falah, under the protection of the occupation forces, WAFA reported.

Last month, settlers carried out 231 acts of vandalism and theft of Palestinian property, affecting vast areas of land, the report noted. Settler attacks also resulted in the uprooting of 1,168 olive trees, distributed across the governorates of Ramallah with 530 trees, Nablus with 300, and Salfit with 298 trees.

(PC, WAFA, QNN)