Israeli Army to Draft 54,000 Ultra-Orthodox Men amid Political Crisis

The Israeli army has announced plans to issue 54,000 draft notices to Ultra-Orthodox Jewish seminary students, in compliance with a Supreme Court ruling that ends a decades-long exemption from compulsory service.

The ruling, issued on Monday, marks a historic shift in Israeli military policy and comes at a moment of crisis for the occupation forces, which are facing mounting losses in Gaza, ongoing confrontations with the Lebanese resistance, failed escalation with Iran, and intensified attacks on Yemen.

These multi-front battles have left the Israeli army overstretched and increasingly vulnerable.

The exemption for Ultra-Orthodox Jews—granted since the early years of the occupation when they made up a much smaller portion of the population—has become a major point of internal contention as their numbers have grown to roughly 13% of Israeli society.

Military service is otherwise compulsory for most Israeli settlers at age 18, lasting two to three years, followed by reserve duty.

Critics argue that the exemption places an unfair burden on other segments of the population, while Ultra-Orthodox leaders frame it as essential to preserving their religious way of life.

Coalition Under Strain

The Israeli army confirmed in a Sunday statement that it will begin issuing draft notices this month.

Meanwhile, ultra-Orthodox parties in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition are scrambling to craft new legislation to circumvent the court’s decision while maintaining political unity.

Religious leaders have voiced strong objections to integrating yeshiva students into mixed-gender army units, warning that such environments clash with their strict religious codes.

In response, the military has pledged to create special frameworks and units tailored to “respect religious sensitivities.”

Ultra-Orthodox party leaders have no problem sending soldiers to fight and die, but on one condition: that it’s not their own children. Opposition Leader @YairLapid at the beginning of today’s Yesh Atid faction meeting at the Knesset pic.twitter.com/CPwv2N6QBW — Yesh Atid English 🟠 (@YeshAtidEnglish) July 7, 2025

Netanyahu’s Delayed Departure

Netanyahu delayed his scheduled departure to Washington on Sunday due to pressure from his ultra-Orthodox coalition partners, who are demanding swift action to preserve the exemption.

According to Israeli Channel 12, these factions have threatened to dissolve the government if their demands are not met in the coming days.

After a delay of more than three hours, Netanyahu eventually departed from Ben Gurion Airport, highlighting the growing tensions inside his ruling bloc.

Reports indicate that Likud lawmaker Yuli Edelstein has presented a draft compromise bill to the ultra-Orthodox Shas party in an effort to defuse the crisis. The final version is expected within 48 hours.

Internal divisions within Netanyahu’s coalition have grown increasingly volatile. On June 8, ultra-Orthodox parties threatened to dismantle the Knesset if legislation protecting yeshiva students from conscription was not enacted immediately.

Watch a police officer hit an ultra-Orthodox rabbi in the head with a whip. Israel is the enemy of the Jews. pic.twitter.com/mTcSsgzn93 — Jewish Voice (@jewishvoicelive) July 4, 2025

According to the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, far-right religious factions—united under the Haredi bloc—have reached a consensus on the issue and are prepared to act.

A senior Degel HaTorah official told the paper, “All the Haredi parties are coordinated regarding the vote.” The same official described a deepening rift among government allies, stating, “Aryeh Deri is torn between his voters and will only join after we lead the move.”

Deri, leader of the extremist Shas party, recently confirmed his position, saying: “There is no choice left. We don’t like it, but we need to support the dissolution of the Knesset.” He also accused Netanyahu of “mocking” the ultra-Orthodox parties through continued inaction.

(PC, Al Mayadeen)