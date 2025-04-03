Israeli Bombardment Escalates: 44 Palestinians Killed, More Displacement Warnings

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli airstrikes on Gaza and Khan Yunis have killed at least 44 Palestinians, while forced displacement orders continue across northern Gaza.

44 Palestinians were killed in ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Khan Yunis and Gaza City since dawn on Thursday, Al-Jazeera reported, as the Israeli army issued new evacuation orders for areas in Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza.

In Gaza City, Al-Aqsa TV reported that 15 people were killed after an Israeli strike leveled an entire residential block on Mansoura Street in the Sheja’iyya neighborhood, east of the city.

According to Al-Jazeera, three people were killed and others injured when an Israeli airstrike targeted a house in the Yarmouk area of central Gaza City.

In Deir al-Balah, in central Gaza, four Palestinians were killed and several others wounded in an airstrike that hit a police patrol in the city center. Among the dead were three police officers and a child who was passing by. The victims and wounded were taken to Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital.

Meanwhile, in Khan Yunis, an Israeli attack on a house and tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Katiba area killed 10 people and injured several others.

On Wednesday, Israeli shelling killed 22 people, including nine children, who had been displaced from a UNRWA health center in Jabaliya camp.

🚨 Footage shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on a home in Gaza City’s Shejaiya neighborhood, injuring civilians fleeing due to bombing threats. Also in Shejaiya, an Israeli strike targeted a vehicle carrying displaced Palestinians on Al-Mansoura Street, killing two and… pic.twitter.com/kBKzq78NAj — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2025

Israeli Evacuation Orders

The Israeli military has issued new evacuation orders for parts of northern Gaza, including Jabaliya camp and nine neighborhoods in Jabaliya and Beit Hanoun.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee ordered residents of Tel al-Zaatar, Al-Nour, Al-Rawda, Al-Salam, Al-Nahda, Al-Tuffah, Al-Zuhur, Sheikh Zayed, Al-Manshiya, and Jabalia camp to evacuate “immediately.”

“This is a final advance warning,” Adraee said, ahead of planned attacks on these areas. He claimed that residents should move to “shelters in Gaza City,” despite the fact that no such shelters exist.

Evacuation orders have been issued across the Gaza Strip. On Tuesday, the Israeli army instructed residents of several neighborhoods in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, including Sheikh Zayed, Al-Manshiya, and Tel al-Zaatar, to leave. This was followed by another order to evacuate the entire Rafah Governorate and three towns in Khan Yunis.

Israeli warplanes have been bombing Khan Younis and Gaza since dawn, killing at least 41 Palestinians. Airstrikes continue.#Gaza #Palestine #Israel pic.twitter.com/pUj6CO3U2d — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 3, 2025

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)