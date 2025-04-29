Israeli Bombardment Kills 14 Palestinians since Dawn, Hospitals Plead for Help

Israeli forces escalated their attacks on southern Gaza, striking displaced civilians and collapsing medical infrastructure.

At least 14 Palestinians have been killed since dawn Tuesday as a result of ongoing Israeli bombardment across the Gaza Strip, Al-Jazeera reported, citing medical sources.

The director of hospitals in the besieged enclave has reportedly called on the international community to intervene to stop what he described as ongoing massacres.

Medical sources confirmed that four Palestinians, including three children, were killed and more than 40 others injured in an Israeli strike that targeted tents sheltering displaced families in the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Yunis early Tuesday morning.

According to the same sources, Israeli forces fired shells directly at the tents, causing casualties among women and children.

Some of the wounded are in critical condition, raising concerns that the death toll may rise in the coming hours, especially as hospitals continue to suffer from a severe lack of medical supplies and essential equipment.

Nasser Hospital, Khan Younis – Grieving families prepare loved ones for burial as Israel’s genocide in Gaza continues, claiming the lives of children, women, and the elderly. pic.twitter.com/goXDoMtqhk — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 29, 2025

A body was recovered following a previous Israeli airstrike on the Al-Manara neighborhood in Khan Yunis, according to Al-Jazeera. Separately, another Palestinian was killed in an Israeli drone attack on the Shejaiyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Israeli forces also launched air and artillery strikes on the town of Al-Qarara, north of Khan Yunis, as tanks pushed deeper into the area.

On Monday, Israeli attacks across the Strip killed 71 Palestinians and injured at least 153 others.

Marwan al-Hams, director of field hospitals in Gaza, told Al-Jazeera that the international community must act to stop the killings, describing the medical situation as catastrophic.

“What happened on a crowded street in Gaza shows that the occupation’s only goal is to kill Palestinians, regardless of who they are,” he said.

The Ministry of Health has again urged international institutions to protect Gaza’s healthcare facilities from Israeli attacks and called for urgent delivery of fuel and generators to avoid a full-scale collapse of the health system amid ongoing border closures.

Ongoing Genocide

Since Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 51,000, wounding more than 116,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, AJA)