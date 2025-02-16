Israeli Drone Strike Kills Three Gaza Police Officers, Violates Ceasefire

Israeli drone strikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of three police officers, with accusations that Israel is deliberately sabotaging peace efforts.

The Ministry of Interior in Gaza reported that three police officers were killed on Sunday morning when an Israeli drone strike targeted them while they were deployed to secure humanitarian aid in the Al-Shawka area, located east of Rafah in southern Gaza.

The attack has been condemned by the Gaza Ministry, which called for the international community and mediators to apply pressure on Israel to stop targeting police forces.

The ministry emphasized that these officers are part of a civilian body providing vital services to ensure the security of local citizens and manage their daily affairs, making them non-combatants in this ongoing conflict.

An Israeli security source, quoted by the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth, claimed that the strike in Gaza targeted fighters who were reportedly near Israeli forces in the Rafah area.

A heartbreaking farewell to three police officers who were killed in an Israeli airstrike targeting them while distributing aid east of Rafah. pic.twitter.com/QiKWPZy1Bn — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 16, 2025

Meanwhile, Palestinian media outlets announced the death of a young man, Imad Hamdi Al-Shaer, who was killed in an Israeli drone bombing on Saturday in the Abu Halawa area of Al-Shawka, east of Rafah.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the strike, labeling it a “treacherous bombing” and a significant violation of the existing ceasefire agreement.

In a statement, Hamas criticized Israel for ignoring the terms of the ceasefire, pointing to the continued blockade preventing the entry of crucial caravans and heavy machinery into Gaza.

The movement further accused the Israeli government of deliberately obstructing the start of the second phase of negotiations, revealing what they believe to be Netanyahu’s intention to undermine the ceasefire agreement and escalate aggression against Gaza.

Hamas emphasized that Israel is fully responsible for the consequences of these actions and the continued violations of the ceasefire agreement, as well as the humanitarian protocols attached to it. The movement has called on mediators to hold Israel accountable by forcing them to stop their violations and immediately begin negotiations for the second phase of the agreement.

Since the onset of the war in Gaza, the Israeli occupation forces have killed 1,400 police officers and aid workers and detained around 211 others, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Interior.

This widespread targeting of police personnel and humanitarian workers has drawn strong condemnation from the Gaza government and various human rights organizations.

(PC, AJA)