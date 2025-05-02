Israeli Drone Targets Freedom Flotilla Ship in International Waters, Fire Erupts

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Only southern Cyprus responded to distress calls, as organizers accused Malta of failing its maritime responsibilities.

One of the ships in the Freedom Flotilla — an international effort to break the blockade on Gaza — was attacked by Israeli drones late Thursday night while sailing in international waters near Malta, resulting in a fire on board, Al-Jazeera reported.

The targeted ship, Al-Dameer, had reportedly departed from Tunisia and was carrying 30 international human rights activists.

According to reports, the attack occurred while the vessel was anchored in international waters, several dozen miles off Malta’s coast.

🚨 Freedom Flotilla vessel carrying aid to Gaza attacked by drone in international waters near Malta. A fire broke out after the front of the ship was struck twice, breaching the hull and disabling the generator. 30 human rights activists are on board. Only Cyprus has responded… pic.twitter.com/2wbKd1LYcp — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2025

A spokesperson for the Freedom Flotilla said the ship was struck twice by drones. One of the strikes hit the power generation system, igniting a fire at the bow and damaging the hull.

Organizers confirmed that all activists on board are safe and there were no casualties. The Maltese government later stated that it had extinguished the fire and confirmed no injuries among the 16 people it reported to be on board.

Video footage shared by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition showed flames on the ship shortly after midnight. An international activist also released a video confirming the drone attack and announcing a distress call.

CNN quoted a media official from the Freedom Flotilla Coalition, who stated that the Israeli strike caused a hole in the ship’s hull and that the vessel was sinking.

Zaher al-Birawi, head of the International Committee to Break the Siege on Gaza, told Al-Jazeera that initial reports indicate an Israeli drone was responsible for the fire.

He warned that the ship could sink due to the damage and a complete power failure if left without aid. He held Israel fully accountable and urged Maltese authorities to act under international law, given their jurisdiction in the area.

🚨 The Freedom Flotilla ship en route to Gaza has sent a distress signal after reportedly being hit by a drone and catching fire. 30 aid workers are on board. The ship was attempting to break Israel’s 2-month blockade on humanitarian aid. #Gaza #FreedomFlotilla #Breaking pic.twitter.com/C1d2tmQe0T — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) May 2, 2025

According to the Freedom Flotilla’s media team, the ship had issued distress signals, but only southern Cypriot authorities responded, dispatching a rescue vessel. Activists from Malta were reportedly expected to join the mission, and the ship was intended to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza.

The ship had been anchored in international waters due to technical and insurance-related issues. Organizers criticized the Maltese government for refusing to allow the ship to dock and for not responding to distress calls.

This incident echoes past confrontations. In 2010, Israeli forces attacked the Mavi Marmara — another Freedom Flotilla ship — in international waters off Gaza, killing 10 Turkish citizens and detaining the rest.

Israeli Channel 12 previously reported that the Israeli military had conducted training exercises in preparation for intercepting the new flotilla, expected to set sail from Türkiye.

Organizers confirmed that ships are ready to depart despite delays and the withdrawal of a flag-sponsoring country.

Since 2010, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition has launched several maritime initiatives aiming to break the blockade imposed on Gaza since 2007.

(PC, AJA)