Israeli Flights Disrupted as Yemen Launches New Missile in Solidarity with Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Flights were suspended at Ben Gurion Airport after Israel reportedly intercepted missiles launched from Yemen.

The Israeli military claimed on Tuesday that it intercepted two missiles launched from Yemen within a span of three hours—one of which it claimed was en route to occupied Jerusalem.

The strikes triggered air raid sirens in central Israel and several settlements in the occupied West Bank, prompting flight suspensions at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv.

The missiles, reportedly intercepted in the morning and again around midday, mark the latest in a series of long-range operations carried out by the Yemeni Armed Forces, affiliated with the Ansarallah movement.

These operations are part of Ansarallah’s campaign of solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly those suffering under Israel’s months-long assault on the Gaza Strip.

Ansarallah has consistently stated that its attacks on Israel and Israeli-linked shipping in the Red Sea will not cease until the genocidal war on Gaza ends and the blockade is lifted.

https://twitter.com/A7_Mirza/status/1927265820830216523

The Yemeni group has particularly targeted military and economic assets—such as Ben Gurion Airport and vessels passing through the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Arabian Sea—as part of what it sees as a regional campaign to pressure Tel Aviv and its allies to halt the aggression.

The response from Israel has been swift and deadly. Over the past several months, Israeli warplanes have launched repeated airstrikes on Yemeni territory, including a May 6 bombing that damaged the main civilian airport in the capital, Sanaa, and killed a number of civilians.

Despite these attacks, Ansarallah has maintained its operations, pointing to what it calls the moral imperative to stand with Gaza amid global inaction and US complicity in the war.

There was no immediate response from Ansarallah to Israel’s latest claims of interception, but the group has issued numerous statements over the past months reaffirming its position: as long as the people of Gaza are bombed, starved, and displaced, operations targeting Israeli interests will continue.

International observers have noted that Yemen, one of the poorest and most war-torn countries in the world, has emerged as a consistent voice of resistance amid the silence or complicity of much of the international community.

Ansarallah’s military operations, while controversial, have resonated across the region as acts of defiance in the face of overwhelming Israeli and Western power.

Meanwhile, as Israel continues its military onslaught on Gaza, many question whether further regional escalation can be avoided—and whether those paying the price will continue to be civilians in places like Sanaa, Rafah, and Jabaliya.

(PC, AJA, AA)