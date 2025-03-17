Israeli Forces Assault Red Crescent Crews amid West Bank Raids

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli soldiers beat Red Crescent crews, while Palestinians were wounded in raids, and worshippers at Al-Aqsa and Ibrahim mosques faced harassment.

Three Palestinians have been shot and injured by Israeli army forces during clashes in Nablus and Hebron (Al-Khalil) in the occupied West Bank.

The clashes erupted after the occupation forces raided the towns late on Sunday, according to the Al-Jazeera Arabic news site.

Clashes also broke out in the village of Odala, south of Nablus, after the invading forces raided several neighborhoods in the town and arrested a young man, the report added.

Another innocent Palestinian is kidnapped, on his own lands, from his own street, by genocidal, land thief, occupation forces, tonight in #Nablus, West Bank. pic.twitter.com/FRs9aislwl — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) March 16, 2025

The Palestinian Red Crescent Society (PRCS) also reportedly said that Israeli soldiers severely beat its crews while they were covering the clashes in Odala.

Also in the northern West Bank, Israeli forces stormed the town of Ya’bad, south of Jenin, and the towns of Jayyus, north of Qalqilya, and al-Zawiya, west of Salfit.

⭕ Since the end of January, cities in the northern West Bank- specifically Jenin, Tulkarm and Tubas- have been experiencing continuous Israeli aggression. There are martyrs, injuries, destruction and explosions, displacement of tens of thousands, and an unknown destiny that… pic.twitter.com/55EO7GYhVo — PRCS (@PalestineRCS) March 16, 2025

For weeks, the Israeli army has been waging a large-scale assault on the refugee camps of Jenin, Tulkarm, and Tubas, resulting in dozens of deaths, the displacement of approximately 40,000 residents from the camps, and the significant destruction of their infrastructure.

The PRCS also said a Palestinian was injured early on Monday by Israeli forces’ gunfire at the Meitar checkpoint south of Hebron, Al-Jazeera reported.

Military Tower Attacked

The report noted that clashes broke out in the Al-Arroub camp, north of Hebron. According to local sources, Palestinian youths threw homemade explosive devices at an Israeli military tower near the camp entrance.

Israeli occupation forces storm the industrial zone in the town of Al-Shuyukh, east of Hebron. pic.twitter.com/1hfTlMMtNY — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 17, 2025

They also said Israeli soldiers assaulted Palestinian children before arresting them in the southern area of ​​Hebron.

In the early hours of Monday, Israeli forces stormed the city of Bethlehem, including the Jalazone refugee camp, the town of Silwad, the villages of Ni’lin and Shuqba near Ramallah, and the town of Issawiya in occupied Jerusalem.

Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa

Local sources also reported that a young man was injured by Israeli occupation forces’ gunfire at the Qalandia checkpoint, north of occupied Jerusalem.

There were also reports of illegal Israeli Jewish settlers having assaulted Palestinian youths near Damascus Gate in occupied Jerusalem on Sunday night.

The attack occurred amid a heavy deployment of occupation forces around Al-Aqsa Mosque and at the entrances to occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli settler fanatics, escorted by police, storm the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied Jerusalem on the 17th day of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/3kmM6362s5 — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) March 17, 2025

The Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Jerusalem stated that approximately 70,000 people performed the Isha and Tarawih prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque on the 16th day of Ramadan.

On Monday, illegal Israeli Jewish settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound under the protection of Israeli occupation forces, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The settlers performed Talmudic rituals under heavy guard from the soldiers.

Ibrahimi Mosque

Settlers, under the protection of Israeli forces, attacked a Palestinian family in the Jaber neighborhood in central Hebron and held a Purim celebration on Shuhada Street in the city.

Sources told Al-Jazeera that settler groups have been attacking Palestinians and their property for days in the closed areas along the road between the Kiryat Arba illegal settlement and the Ibrahimi Mosque.

Israeli settlers celebrating the Jewish holiday of Purim are currently gathered in the heart of Hebron, in the H2 area on Al-Shuhada Street-where Palestinians have been banned from entering since 2002.

These celebrations take place under heavy protection from the Israeli army,… pic.twitter.com/88GfnDmAg5 — Palestine Info Center (@palinfoen) March 16, 2025

The report said hundreds of settlers stormed the Tel Rumeida area and the vicinity of the Ibrahimi Mosque in the center of Hebron on Sunday under the protection of occupation forces.

The settlers reportedly set out on a march from Tel Rumeida, heading toward the Ibrahimi Mosque, amidst a tight closure of the area, a curfew on Palestinians, and strict security measures imposed by occupation forces.

(AJA, PC, WAFA)