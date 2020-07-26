Israeli Forces Detain Five Palestinians in West Bank

July 26, 2020 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: File)

At least five Palestinians were arrested last night by Israeli occupation forces during raids in the occupied West Bank districts of Hebron (Al-Khalil) and Qalaqiliya, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

In Hebron, occupation forces raided the town of Dura, where they detained two Palestinians — who are ex-detainees in Israeli jails – after raiding and searching their homes.

Israeli troops also raided the city of Qalaqilyia in northern West Bank and detained three Palestinian young men after raiding and searching their homes.

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. 

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

