Israeli Forces Intensify West Bank Offensive, Resistance Fighters Respond

The Israeli army announced on Sunday that it had expanded its military operations in the northern occupied West Bank as part of an intensified campaign that has included assassinations, mass arrests, and heavy clashes with Palestinian resistance fighters.

In a statement, the Israeli occupation army confirmed the launch of a military operation in the town of Tamoun in the Tubas Governorate and vowed to continue operations across the northern West Bank.

According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli forces forced Palestinian families to flee their homes in the Jabal area of Tamoun. The army later announced the expansion of its offensive to five additional villages.

Reports indicate that a new Israeli brigade has been deployed, bringing the total number of brigades involved in the ongoing West Bank offensive to five.

This escalation follows Israeli drone strikes on Saturday in Jenin, which killed four Palestinians—including a child and a nurse—and injured several others. In Qabatiya, south of Jenin, an Israeli drone targeted a car in the center of town, killing two young men inside.

The farewell of the Palestinian young men who were killed in an Israeli air strike in the eastern neighborhood of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/fbsR1zJA9Z — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 2, 2025

The Israeli army claimed it had eliminated three Palestinian resistance cells in Jenin and Qabatiya that were allegedly preparing attacks on Israeli targets.

Meanwhile, in Tulkarm refugee camp, another Palestinian was shot and killed by Israeli forces on Saturday afternoon.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the latest Israeli strikes, calling them “barbaric” and urging unified national and popular efforts to resist the escalating aggression in the West Bank.

For over two weeks, Israeli forces have been conducting a large-scale military operation across the northern West Bank, beginning with the invasion of Jenin and its refugee camp. At least 15,000 Palestinians have been displaced, and extensive damage has been inflicted on infrastructure.

The offensive has since spread to surrounding areas, including Tulkarm and Tubas, leading to the killing of more than 30 Palestinians and the injury of dozens.

PALESTINIAN RED CRESCENT: The Palestinian Red Crescent reported that their teams transferred the body of an elderly martyr from the entrance of Jenin camp in the northern West Bank. pic.twitter.com/QqqrnAcMJg — The Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) February 2, 2025

On Sunday, the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that Walid Mohammad Ali Lahlouh, 73, was shot and killed by Israeli forces at the entrance of Jenin refugee camp.

A day earlier, occupation forces demolished at least six houses in the Jenin refugee camp, bringing the total number of homes destroyed since the start of the Israeli operation to over 100.

Tight Ambush

Despite the ongoing offensive, Palestinian Resistance groups continue to engage Israeli forces. Early Sunday, local sources reported that occupation troops came under fire during a raid on the Al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas.

The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades announced that its fighters had engaged Israeli forces east of Jenin. In cooperation with the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Aqsa Brigades—Youth of Revenge and Liberation, resistance fighters ambushed an Israeli infantry unit of ten soldiers, attacking them at point-blank range as they sought cover in a house in Jenin’s eastern neighborhood.

The battalion said that Israeli soldiers sustained injuries during the attack.

Resistance fighters in the Araba area also clashed with invading forces, unleashing heavy gunfire. The battalion’s engineering unit detonated an explosive device targeting a military vehicle carrying reinforcements, reportedly causing casualties.

Since the start of the invasion, an Israeli soldier has been killed, and others wounded in Palestinian resistance operations.

Tamoun town, located in the south of Tubas in the occupied West Bank, has been facing a relentless Israeli attack for the second consecutive week, with Israeli bulldozers destroying its infrastructure and streets. pic.twitter.com/OqyWIUtlbs — Al-Jarmaq News (@Aljarmaqnetnews) February 2, 2025

Raids and Settler Attacks

The Israeli military’s campaign has also involved widespread arrests and raids. On Sunday morning and the previous night, Israeli forces stormed the Al-Far’a refugee camp and the town of Tamoun, destroying infrastructure with bulldozers while facing resistance from local fighters.

In the Al-Far’a camp, the Palestinian security services reportedly dismantled explosive devices planted by resistance fighters to target Israeli forces. The Palestinian Red Crescent accused Israeli forces of preventing its teams from treating a patient in the camp.

Israeli forces also stormed multiple areas across the West Bank, including Qalqilya, Tulkarm, Nablus, Ramallah, and Hebron (Al-Khalil).

In Hebron, a Palestinian youth was shot and injured during a raid in Jabal Abu Rumman, while occupation forces also raided Halhul and Surif.

Meanwhile, settler attacks have escalated in parallel with the military offensive. On Saturday night, settlers set fire to a mosque in the village of Arab al-Malihat in al-Ma’rajat, northwest of Jericho, according to the Al-Baydar Organization for the Defense of Bedouin Rights.

Settlers also attacked a home in Khirbet al-Tuba, in Masafer Yatta, Hebron.

Since the launch of Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, Israeli forces have intensified their attacks on the West Bank, killing more than 900 Palestinians, injuring 6,500, and arresting 14,000, according to official Palestinian figures.

(PC, AJA)