Israeli Forces Kill 118 Palestinians in a Day, Commit 26 Massacres in 48 Hours

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Gaza authorities report over 300 Palestinians killed in two days as Israel intensifies strikes on shelters, aid lines, and civilian areas.

118 Palestinians were killed by Israeli occupation forces in various parts of the Gaza Strip in the last 24 hours, including 33 humanitarian aid workers.

According to local authorities, the Israeli military committed 26 massacres over the course of just two days, killing more than 300 people and injuring hundreds more.

Israeli attacks struck multiple locations across the Gaza Strip, targeting civilians waiting for aid, tents sheltering displaced persons, residential homes, and civilian gatherings.

Al-Jazeera’s correspondent reported that Israeli airstrikes hit homes in the Zaytoun neighborhood, south of Gaza City.

In the Sheikh Radwan neighborhood, Israeli forces bombed a tent sheltering displaced people. Two additional strikes destroyed Fahd Al-Sabah School in the Al-Tuffah neighborhood, which was housing displaced civilians after an evacuation warning was issued.

In Beit Lahia, in the northern part of the Strip, Israeli shelling targeted a group of civilians at the western roundabout, killing and wounding several Palestinians.

In Khan Yunis, in the south, airstrikes hit tents in the Al-Mawasi area, igniting fires that engulfed the shelters before they could be extinguished.

26 Massacres in 48 Hours

The Government Media Office in Gaza stated that the Israeli army had committed 26 bloody massacres in 48 hours, killing more than 300 civilians and wounding hundreds more.

Among the injured were individuals still missing beneath the rubble. These massacres occurred as a result of bombings that targeted displacement centers, overcrowded shelters, and public gathering areas such as the Al-Baqa café.

Other targets included homes filled with families, popular markets, and other vital facilities. The office noted that many of those killed were civilians searching for food.

The majority of the victims were women and children, all unarmed, highlighting what the Media Office described as Israel’s systematic targeting of Gaza’s most vulnerable populations. The office called on the international community and relevant humanitarian organizations to take urgent, immediate action to stop the genocide and protect civilians from the escalating death toll.

The 🇬🇧 sells weapons to 🇮🇱 Those 🇬🇧 weapons then used to murder 20,000 children and bomb Gaza 🇵🇸 to rubble The 🇬🇧 still fly spy missions for 🇮🇱 The 🇬🇧 Parliament has tonight voted to proscribe Palestine 🇵🇸 Action by 385 to 26 votes Warped beyond wordspic.twitter.com/JQdHn403qf — Howard Beckett (@BeckettUnite) July 2, 2025

Worsening Threat to Children’s Lives

In the midst of these attacks, the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) issued a warning regarding the lives of hundreds of newborn babies in Gaza.

Due to the critical shortage of fuel, incubators and other life-saving medical equipment are in danger of shutting down.

The Fund appealed to Israeli authorities to urgently allow the entry of fuel into the besieged Gaza Strip, warning that failure to do so could result in an irreversible humanitarian disaster.

For nearly 22 months, and with full support from the United States, Israel has carried out a relentless war on the Gaza Strip, resulting in more than 191,000 Palestinians killed or wounded—most of them women and children. Over 14,000 people remain missing, and hundreds of thousands have been forcibly displaced.

(PC, AJA)