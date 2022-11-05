Israeli Forces Kill 18-Year-Old Palestinian Teenager near Ramallah

An 18-year-old Palestinian teenager was killed by Israeli forces near the town of Sinjil in the occupied West Bank province of Ramallah, according to medical sources.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health said that Musab Mohammad Nafal had been critically injured by a live Israeli bullet in the heart. He was rushed to Palestine Medical Complex in Ramallah where he succumbed to his wound.

MoH added that another Palestinian was seriously injured by the Israeli occupation forces during the same incident.

Local sources told WAFA that Israeli occupation soldiers opened gunfire at the two Palestinians while they were walking on a dirt road near the town, seriously injuring the two.

While Nafal, who was later announced dead, was handed over by the Israeli occupation army to Palestinian medical teams, the other one, whose identity is still unknown, was arrested by the army.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)