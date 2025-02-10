Israeli Forces Kill Palestinian in Tulkarm amid Intensified West Bank Assault

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces killed on Sunday a 20-year-old Palestinian in the Nur Shams refugee camp, east of Tulkarm, as the army continues its aggression across the occupied West Bank.

Iyas al-Akhras was killed “after engaging in a firefight from point-blank range” with the occupation forces on Sunday evening, the Al-Qassam Brigades said in a statement.

According to the statement, al-Akhras was killed “after carrying out a tight ambush against the invading occupation forces.”

Al-Akhras “showered the enemy infantry force with a heavy barrage of bullets before ascending to martyrdom,” the statement added.

The Palestinian Eyas Al Akhras who was killed during gunfire exchange with the Israeli occupation forces in Nour Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm city. pic.twitter.com/AbFSnN7GbE — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 9, 2025

His death brought to three the number of Palestinians killed in the camp, the Ministry of Health confirmed, according to the official Palestinian news agency WAFA.

Pregnant Woman Killed

Earlier on Sunday, Sundus Jamal Shalabi, 23, was fatally shot while her husband sustained critical head injuries after Israeli troops opened fire on them during a raid on the camp.

Medical teams were unable to save the woman’s fetus because the Israeli army obstructed their access to medical care. Shalabi and her baby were pronounced dead upon arrival at the hospital, while her husband was transferred to Ramallah for urgent treatment.

According to witnesses, Israeli snipers, positioned in buildings seized by occupation forces, opened fire on Sundus and her husband as they tried to flee their home for safety.

In a separate incident, Rahaf Fouad Abdullah Al-Ashqar, 21, was also killed by Israeli forces in her home.

The storming of Nur Shams camp occurred as the Israeli aggression on Tulkarm city and camp continued for the fifteenth consecutive day.

20,000 Displaced in Jenin

The Israeli army also continued its aggression on the city of Jenin and its camp for the 21st consecutive day, WAFA reported. The operation has already led to the killing of 25 Palestinians and left dozens injured.

Jenin’s Assistant Governor Mansour Al-Saadi said in a press statement on Sunday that the Israeli army has completely destroyed the Jenin camp, and displaced about 20,000 people from inside it.

Israeli occupation forces have burned down a Palestinian house during their raid on the Al-Wad neighborhood in the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin. pic.twitter.com/XxuCHmMrTm — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 9, 2025

The occupation soldiers opened fire on the journalists present in the Jenin camp, said Al-Saadi, and detained a group of them before interrogating them and confiscating their phones. They were then prevented from returning to the camp.

The army continues to demolish and burn homes in the camp, amid intensive flying of drones, WAFA reported.

Israeli military vehicles also continue to besiege Jenin Governmental Hospital after bulldozing its entrance and the main street leading to it.

At dawn on Monday, four Palestinians were detained from the town of Silat al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, after their home was besieged and set alight by the occupation forces.

Jalazone Refugee Camp

Israeli occupation forces also stormed Jalazone refugee camp, north of Ramallah, on Monday.

🔴 UPDATE #Israel #Palestine Israeli forces stormed Jalazone camp, north of Ramallah, questioning the mother of Palestinian detainee Mohammed Rafiq Nakhleh. Nakhleh has been imprisoned for 20 years and is expected to be released.https://t.co/Q21GcAivC4 — Middle East Eye (@MiddleEastEye) February 10, 2025

WAFA reported that the army interrogated the mother of detainee Mohammed Rafiq Nakhleh, who was expected to be released as part of the Gaza ceasefire agreement.

They also closed down Nakhleh’s brother’s shop, which is located on the main street, and raided a property that was to receive the detainee, who has been in Israeli detention for 20 years.

Al-Far’a Refugee Camp

​​The Israeli army also continued the aggression on Al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas, for the ninth consecutive day on Monday.

WAFA reported that the occupation forces were still sending more military reinforcements from the Hamra checkpoint towards the camp, while continuing to destroy the infrastructure and properties there.

Watch: Israeli occupation forces stormed the town of Tamoun, south of Tubas, today. Local sources reported that a number of patrols stormed the town and were deployed in several places. pic.twitter.com/XLTgcL1IKq — WAFA News Agency – English (@WAFANewsEnglish) February 10, 2025

The army also continued to raid many homes and destroy its contents, while at the same time forcing families to flee their homes. Hundreds of families have been displaced en masse, in extremely difficult conditions.

Residents of the camp are still living in extremely difficult humanitarian conditions, due to the continued water outage in the camp, and the occupation’s obstruction of the entry of food and basic supplies.

Aqbat Jabr Refugee Camp

The Israeli army raided the Aqbat Jabr refugee camp in Jericho on Monday, in the latest escalation in the occupied West Bank, WAFA reported.

The agency also reported home demolitions by the Israeli army in the Masafer Yatta neighborhood in the southern West Bank.

In pictures | This morning, the Israeli occupation military demolished five homes made of brick and tin in the Khallet al-Daba’ community, located in Masafer Yatta region, south of Hebron. For years, Israeli occupation forces have been trying to forcibly displace the entire… pic.twitter.com/dpVQ2zqSTn — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 10, 2025

Israeli forces, escorted by bulldozers, raided the Khallet al-Dabaa area and demolished five Palestinian houses and a cave, where some 40 people lived.

According to WAFA, electricity and water networks were destroyed by Israeli forces during the raid.

580 Detained in January

The Israeli army has detained 580 Palestinians across the occupied West Bank during January, most of them from the city of Jenin and its camp, WAFA reported, citing a report by Palestinian prisoner organizations.

CCTV footage captures Israeli occupation forces abusing and arresting Palestinian youths during the ongoing Israeli invasion of the Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank. pic.twitter.com/q2F8Shg73t — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) February 7, 2025

The report indicated that among the detainees were 17 women and 60 children.

It also noted that four detainees were killed during the past month.

Shooting Policy

On Monday, the Israeli Haaretz newspaper, cited by the Anadolu news agency, reported that the Israeli army has expanded its shooting orders for its soldiers in the occupied West Bank, leading to a high Palestinian death toll amid military operations in the occupied territory.

The report said that the army’s Central Command decided to implement the same shooting policy used during the Gaza war to kill any unarmed Palestinian, whether a suspect or not, in the West Bank.

“The orders made it easier for soldiers to pull the trigger at the behest of Central Command Commander Avi Blot,” it added.

Israel expands West Bank ‘open-fire’ orders against unarmed civilianshttps://t.co/lQuuAKAIv4 — The Cradle (@TheCradleMedia) February 10, 2025

The newspaper quoted Israeli soldiers taking part in the ongoing military operations in the West Bank as saying that Blot permitted them to shoot with the intent to kill Palestinians without resorting to arrest them.

The soldiers explained that the recent high death toll of unarmed Palestinians in the West Bank was “unusual,” attributing it to Blot’s orders allowing them to shoot and kill any Palestinian suspected of planting explosive devices or “tampering with the land.”

Haaretz, citing army unit commanders, said the head of the army’s West Bank Division, Yaki Dolf, ordered soldiers to shoot at any vehicle coming from a combat zone and heading toward a checkpoint.

According to the Israeli paper, soldiers used Palestinian civilians as human shields while searching buildings for explosives, the same tactic used by the Israeli army in Gaza.

The Israeli army, however, denied any change in its shooting orders in the West Bank.

“No change in the rules of engagement” for the West Bank, the army reportedly said in a comment to Haaretz.

(PC, WAFA, Anadolu)