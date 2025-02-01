By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli military operations in Jenin and Tulkarm have resulted in the deaths of six Palestinians, as airstrikes, home demolitions, and ground raids continue in the northern West Bank.

Palestinian sources told Al-Jazeera that an Israeli drone targeted a vehicle in Qabatiya, south of Jenin, leaving multiple dead and wounded. The Israeli air force also bombed a motorcycle in Jenin’s eastern neighborhood, marking the second attack in the area that night. The strike killed two Palestinians and wounded another.

In response, resistance fighters targeted Israeli occupation forces with explosive devices and engaged in clashes in the town of Araba, south of Jenin.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, Al-Quds Brigades, and Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades issued separate statements confirming that their fighters were engaged in heavy confrontations in Jenin’s eastern neighborhoods. Israeli occupation forces cordoned off the area and conducted sweeping raids.

At least two Palestinians were killed and others were injured in an Israeli air strike that targeted a vehicle in Qabatia town, southern Jenin. pic.twitter.com/hrUehlRlxt — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) February 1, 2025

According to a statement by the Al-Quds Brigades, fighters from the group, in coordination with the Al-Qassam Brigades and the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades – Youth of Revenge and Liberation, ambushed an Israeli infantry unit of ten soldiers at close range while they attempted to take cover inside a house in Jenin’s eastern neighborhood. The brigades said that Israeli forces sustained injuries in the attack.

Earlier, a 14-year-old child, Ahmed Abdel Halim Al-Saadi, was killed and two others were injured in an Israeli airstrike on Jenin’s eastern neighborhood. The latest fatalities bring the total number of Palestinians killed in Jenin to 21 since Israel launched its military operation on January 21.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military claimed that its air force had struck a group of armed men in Jenin as part of its ongoing operations in the northern West Bank.

Israeli forces also demolished more than six homes in Jenin refugee camp as the military operation entered its twelfth consecutive day. Bulldozers continued to level houses and pave roads within the camp, with the total number of destroyed homes surpassing 100 since the launch of Operation Iron Walls.

In Tulkarm, medical sources told Al-Jazeera that a Palestinian was killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm refugee camp. The occupation army maintained a tight siege on the area, deploying forces throughout its neighborhoods while snipers positioned themselves on surrounding high-rise buildings.

⚡️BREAKING: Israeli occupation forces carried out an airstrike targeting a vehicle in the town of Qabatiya, south of Jenin, West Bank. pic.twitter.com/i8RkJqt76b — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws) February 1, 2025

Eyewitnesses told the Palestinian news agency WAFA that Israeli forces forced residents to evacuate their homes in multiple neighborhoods, including Al-Nadi, Al-Shuhada, Al-Ghanem, Al-Matar, and Abu Al-Foul. Explosions were reported inside Tulkarm camp, particularly in the club neighborhood, as thick plumes of smoke rose from the area. The occupation army also demolished several Palestinian homes in the camp.

The Israeli military has been storming Tulkarm and its refugee camps for six consecutive days. Since the operation began, three Palestinians have been killed in the city.

At dawn on Saturday, Israeli forces raided multiple cities and towns across the West Bank, carrying out arrests and home searches. According to Al-Jazeera, Israeli troops stormed Dura, south of Hebron (Al-Khalil), Ein Qiniya near Ramallah, Balata and Ein camps in Nablus, and Beit Fajjar near Bethlehem. Palestinian homes were also searched in Qalqilya.

In Tulkarm, Israeli foot patrols moved through the city’s western, southern, and eastern neighborhoods, raiding homes, checking IDs, and converting several residential and commercial buildings into military outposts, where snipers were stationed on rooftops.

WAFA also reported that Israeli forces launched surveillance drones throughout the night over the city’s vegetable market, while ground forces stormed the western cemetery, conducting searches in and around the area.

(PC, AJA)