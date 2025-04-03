Israeli Forces Massacre Displaced Palestinians in Gaza City School Bombing

Israeli occupation forces carried out a massacre against displaced civilians east of Gaza City, bringing the death toll to 112 since dawn Thursday as the military incursion expands into the southern Gaza Strip.

Gaza’s Civil Defense reported that 31 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed, dozens were injured, and six remain missing after Israeli warplanes bombed the Dar al-Arqam school in the al-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, where displaced families had taken shelter.

Civil Defense spokesman Major Mahmoud Basal told Al-Jazeera that many wounded remain trapped under the rubble, but rescue teams are unable to reach them due to a lack of resources. He described the scene as horrific, saying children’s remains were scattered throughout the site.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas condemned the attack, calling it a continuation of Israel’s war of extermination in Gaza. The group urged the international community to intervene immediately to stop the massacres and hold Israeli officials accountable for their crimes.

The Israeli military, meanwhile, claimed that the compound it targeted in the Tuffah neighborhood was being used by Palestinian fighters—echoing the same justification it gave for the deadly strike on a UNRWA-run clinic in Jabaliya a day earlier, which killed and injured dozens.

Shortly after the attack on Dar al-Arqam School, Israeli warplanes targeted the nearby Fahd School, killing three people, according to an Al Jazeera correspondent. Palestinian sources also reported Israeli airstrikes on a mosque near both schools.

Meanwhile, Israeli warplanes launched 10 more strikes on areas east of Gaza City.

Medical sources told Al-Jazeera that 112 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes since dawn Thursday, with 71 of those deaths occurring in Gaza City. Since Israel resumed its assault on Gaza 17 days ago, at least 1,263 Palestinians have been killed.

Earlier today, Al-Aqsa TV reported that 37 bodies were brought to the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital after Israeli strikes targeted the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

Israeli bombardment also hit the Yarmouk area, where three people were killed and others wounded. In central Gaza, an airstrike on a police patrol in Deir al-Balah killed four people, while three others were killed in the nearby al-Maghazi refugee camp.

Israeli artillery also shelled the al-Maghraqa area and northern parts of al-Nuseirat camp.

In Khan Yunis, an Israeli airstrike on a house and makeshift tents for displaced families in the al-Katiba area killed 10 people. Another strike destroyed a mosque in Qizan al-Najjar.

Israeli air and artillery attacks continued in Rafah, as ground forces advanced into multiple neighborhoods.

Incursion and Forced Displacement

The Israeli military announced it has expanded its ground operations in the southern Gaza Strip, launching incursions into Rafah and Khan Yunis.

According to the occupation army, more than 600 targets across Gaza have been bombed in preparation for a broader ground invasion. It also claimed to have intercepted a rocket fired from Gaza after sirens sounded in the Nahal Oz settlement. The Al-Quds Brigades later said it had targeted the Nahal Oz military site with rockets.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces continue to forcibly displace Palestinians. Hundreds of thousands have fled Rafah as Israeli tanks push deeper into the area, while thousands more have been displaced from the Shuja’iyya neighborhood in eastern Gaza City.

The Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for parts of northern Gaza, including Jabalia camp and several neighborhoods in Jabalia and Beit Hanoun. It described the order as final, warning that a military assault would soon follow.

Evacuation orders were also issued for several neighborhoods in Beit Hanoun and Beit Lahia, including Sheikh Zayed, Manshiyya, and Tel al-Zaatar, as well as the entire Rafah Governorate and three towns in Khan Yunis.

Since resuming its assault on Gaza on March 18, Israel has killed around 1,300 Palestinians and injured nearly 3,000, most of them children and women.

(PC, AJA)