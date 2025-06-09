Israeli Forces Seize Gaza-Bound Ship ‘Madleen’: What We Know So Far

Freedom Flotilla organizers report Israeli forces boarded the Madleen, cutting communications and detaining its crew.

The Freedom Flotilla Coalition reported on Monday morning that the Israeli military intercepted and boarded its Gaza-bound vessel, the Madleen, resulting in a complete loss of contact with the ship. According to Israeli Army Radio, naval commandos took control of the vessel.

The coalition accused Israeli forces of abducting all volunteers aboard. Israeli military sources confirmed the ship is being escorted to the port of Ashdod, where the activists will be interrogated at a naval base. The identities of those on board are reportedly being verified in preparation for further action.

The Israeli military has released footage showing the arrest of all foreign activists aboard the ship.

While #Madleen must be released immediately, every Mediterranean port should send boats with aid, solidarity, and humanity to Gaza. They shall sail together—united, they will be unstoppable.#BreakingTheSiege is a legal duty for states, and a moral imperative for all of us. pic.twitter.com/FeaD1Fq4Dk — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) June 9, 2025

Interception and Unknown Substances

Earlier, the Freedom Flotilla Coalition announced that sirens had sounded on the Madleen as Israeli gunboats encircled the vessel and a drone flew overhead. The coalition reported that the drone released an unidentified white substance onto the ship.

European Parliament member Rima Hassan shared photos of the ship’s sirens and posted, “They are here,” in reference to the Israeli forces’ approach.

UN Special Rapporteur on Human Rights in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, Francesca Albanese, stated on X that Israeli speedboats had reached the Madleen.

She said the ship’s crew informed the Israeli forces that they were carrying humanitarian aid and intended to sail peacefully. Albanese stressed that the ship posed no security threat and that Israel had no legal authority to stop it in international waters.

Official Threats and Military Plans

Earlier, Israeli Defense Minister Yisrael Katz declared that the ship would not be allowed to reach Gaza and that Israel would use “all means necessary” to prevent any attempt to breach the naval blockade.

The Israeli Broadcasting Corporation cited a senior security official who said the army planned to seize the ship peacefully and tow it to Ashdod, where the activists would be detained and deported the same evening.

Humanitarian Mission

The Madleen departed from the Italian port of Catania in early June, carrying 12 international activists and humanitarian supplies such as food, medicine, and medical equipment.

This marks the 36th mission organized by the Freedom Flotilla Coalition since the start of the blockade on Gaza in 2007.

The vessel is named after Madleen Kullab, the first female Palestinian fisherman in Gaza, who lost her father and livelihood following the outbreak of the Israeli war on the Strip in October 2023.