Israeli Forces Set Homes on Fire in South Lebanon amid Ceasefire Breach

Israeli forces have set homes on fire in southern Lebanon and defied the ceasefire agreement, maintaining occupation in five positions despite international efforts to enforce withdrawal.

Israeli occupation forces have set several homes on fire in the southern Lebanese towns of Houla and Mays al-Jabal, further escalating tensions and adding to their repeated violations of the ceasefire agreement brokered with Lebanon.

The agreement, which took effect on November 27, 2024, required an end to hostilities following a 60-day period, mandating Israel’s withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory by January 26, 2025.

However, the deadline was extended until February 18, with Israel continuing its presence in South Lebanon and carrying out attacks on southern and eastern Lebanese towns, in clear violation of both the ceasefire and UN Resolution 1701.

Despite international efforts to ensure compliance, Israel insists on maintaining its occupation of five positions in southern Lebanon, claiming it has secured approval from the US administration, a key participant in the ceasefire monitoring committee.

Israeli media reports indicate that the occupation has rejected a French proposal aimed at expediting its withdrawal.

According to The Jerusalem Post, the Israeli government dismissed a plan under which United Nations peacekeeping forces, including French troops, would assume control of the five contested locations to facilitate an Israeli withdrawal by the February 18 deadline.

On Thursday, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri reaffirmed that Lebanon would not accept any Israeli presence in these locations and categorically rejected an extension of the withdrawal deadline.

UN Experts Urge Israel to Respect Ceasefire

According to UN experts, at least 57 civilians have been killed, and 260 properties destroyed within 60 days of the ceasefire that came into effect in November last year.

UN experts have called on Israel to respect the ceasefire agreement with Lebanon, immediately end housing demolitions, ensure the safety of civilians returning to their homes, and fully withdraw its military from South Lebanon.

“We are gravely concerned about the continuing toll on civilians in Lebanon. Within 60 days of the ceasefire coming into force, at least 57 civilians have been killed, and 260 properties have been destroyed,” the experts said in a statement on Thursday.

The ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on November 27, 2024, required Israeli troops to fully withdraw from South Lebanon within 60 days.

However, Israeli forces have remained in the area continuing to target civilians, demolish housing, and destroy crops and infrastructure, with tanks, bulldozers and heavy weaponry, the experts noted.

They pointed out that when the initial deadline for the withdrawal of Israeli armed forces from Lebanon expired on January 26, Lebanese civilians trying to return to their homes in towns and villages that were still occupied, were met with gunfire from Israeli soldiers. This resulted in 24 persons being killed and 120 injured.

