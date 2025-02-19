Israeli Forces Storm Three UNRWA Schools, Training Center in Jerusalem

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli occupation forces forcibly entered UNRWA facilities in East Jerusalem, including schools and a training center, violating the right to education for hundreds of students and trainees.

Israeli occupation forces and municipal authorities “forcefully entered” a UNRWA training center and three schools in East Jerusalem on Tuesday, firing tear gas and sound bombs, and ordered its immediate evacuation, the UN Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) said.

At least 350 students and 30 staff were present at the Kalandia Training Centre when it was stormed, UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said in a statement on X.

🛑 Children + young people in East Jerusalem denied of their right to education in @UNRWA schools. Today, Israeli Forces & personnel from the Jerusalem Municipality have forcefully entered the UNRWA Kalandia Training Centre and ordered its immediate evacuation.

At least 350… — Philippe Lazzarini (@UNLazzarini) February 18, 2025

Israeli police officers, accompanied by staff from the Jerusalem Municipality also went to UNRWA schools “ordering their closure”, he added.

Violation of Education Rights

Tuesday’s incidents “have impacted 250 children in three UNRWA schools in East Jerusalem, +350 trainees in the Kalandia Training Centre, a large United Nations compound,” the UNRWA chief noted.

Israeli soldiers are storming schools for Palestinian children in the occupied West Bank & East Jerusalem and forcing them to close. pic.twitter.com/vQk9ED9VX9 — Saul Staniforth (@SaulStaniforth) February 19, 2025

“This is a violation of the basic right to education as well as of United Nations privileges and immunities,” Lazzarini emphasized.

“Children’s access to education must be preserved and United Nations facilities must be protected and respected at all times wherever they are,” he stated.

Guterres Condemns Attacks

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres slammed Israel’s action saying he “strongly condemns the breach of UN premises in East Jerusalem,” including the training center “and the attempt to forcibly enter three UNRWA schools and to seek their closure.”

He stressed that the use of tear gas and sound bombs in educational environments while students are learning “is both unnecessary and unacceptable.”

UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres strongly condemns the breach of @UN premises in East Jerusalem. Israeli forces forcibly entered the UNRWA Kalandia Training Centre and attempted to close UNRWA schools, affecting 600+ students and staff.#Education must be protected.… pic.twitter.com/8MV8QnHjj5 — UNRWA (@UNRWA) February 19, 2025

“The inviolability of the United Nations premises must be respected at all times,” Guterres emphasized.

“The internal law of Israel does not alter international legal obligations, nor can it provide any justification for their breach,” the UN chief added.

School Students Shot

Elsewhere in the West Bank, Israeli occupation forces have escalated attacks on homes, mosques and schools in various towns and refugee camps.

In Nablus on Monday, Palestinian students were shot and wounded by Israeli forces as they attacked the school. Video footage revealed one injured student dragging himself on the ground as he bled and another student dragging another injured student to the exit.

No child should ever face gunfire on their way home from school! In #Nablus, in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian students were shot and wounded by Israeli forces as they fled in terror from their schools. pic.twitter.com/eoaj5nwtOl — Euro-Med Monitor (@EuroMedHR) February 17, 2025

For the second consecutive day on Monday, occupation forces prevented teachers and students of the Ibrahimi School in Hebron’s (Al-Khalil) Old City from entering the premises.

“No child should ever face gunfire on their way home from school,” the Geneva-based Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor said in response to the footage.

Israel has intensified its military operations in the northern West Bank since January 21, killing at least 56 Palestinians and displacing tens of thousands, according to Palestinian officials.

(The Palestine Chronicle)