Israeli Forces Tighten Grip on West Bank as Resistance Strikes in Jenin, Tulkarm

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli forces have imposed curfews, blockaded refugee camps, carried out mass arrests, and destroyed homes across the occupied West Bank, leaving entire communities under siege.

The Israeli occupation army has continued its military operations across the occupied West Bank, imposing a curfew, besieging towns and refugee camps, and carrying out arrests and demolitions.

For the fourth consecutive day, Israeli forces have maintained a siege on Tamoun and Al-Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas, in the northern West Bank.

The military declared a 48-hour curfew on Tamoun and reportedly bombed parts of the town, worsening an already dire humanitarian situation.

According to Al-Jazeera sources, dozens of families trapped inside Tamoun have issued distress calls as food and medical aid remain blocked.

Meanwhile, the official Palestinian News Agency WAFA reported that Israeli forces detained a man and his two sons in Tamoun.

The siege on the Al-Far’a refugee camp has also continued for four days, with residents unable to receive food and water.

Ambulance crews have been denied entry, and Israeli forces have raided homes, expelled residents, and carried out widespread arrests, according to sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces blew up the home of Muhammad Asri Fayyad, a leader in the Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades, in the Al-Ghabs neighborhood of Jenin refugee camp.

The army has been conducting a large-scale operation in Jenin for 16 consecutive days, sending military reinforcements to the camp.

WAFA also reported that Israeli forces detained two Palestinian youths in Jenin, while continued bombings and home demolitions left smoke rising over the camp.

Explosions echoed through the area as houses were booby-trapped and blown up, and the army reportedly set fire to at least one home.

Additionally, Israeli forces surrounded the house of freed prisoner Osama Hashem Khalouf in the town of Burqin, west of Jenin, according to Voice of Palestine Radio.

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces escalated their assault, besieging the city and its refugee camps with reinforcements.

Local sources reported that Israeli soldiers have turned multiple Palestinian homes into military outposts while forcibly displacing residents.

The army has detonated infrastructure, preventing municipal and civil defense crews from clearing roads, while explosions were heard across the city.

According to WAFA, Israeli forces stormed the town of Attil, north of Tulkarm, detaining a resident after raiding and vandalizing his home. The army also fired live bullets in the town’s neighborhoods, raided businesses, and interrogated residents in the streets.

Israeli forces further raided the Shuwaika suburb, north of Tulkarm, as well as the Balata refugee camp, east of Nablus, and the nearby towns of Burqa and Sebastia, according to sources cited by Al-Jazeera.

Amid the ongoing assault, the Al-Quds Brigades – Jenin Battalion announced that its fighters engaged Israeli forces in the town of Al-Silah Al-Harithiya, reporting confirmed casualties among Israeli troops.

Since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza, the Israeli military and settlers have intensified attacks across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

According to official Palestinian data, at least 905 Palestinians have been killed, around 7,000 wounded, and 14,300 detained since October.

(PC, AJA)