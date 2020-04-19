Israeli Forces Open Fire at Palestinian Fishermen, Farmers in Gaza

Israeli forces routinely target Palestinian farmers and fishermen. (Photo: File)

Israeli forces opened fire today at Palestinian fishermen sailing off the Gaza Strip and at farmers, to the east of Khan Younis in two separate incidents, said local sources.

Israeli navy opened fire on fishermen despite sailing within the unilaterally designated fishing zone offshore Gaza City, causing damage to at least one boat.

Meanwhile, Israeli soldiers stationed at military watchtowers along the Gaza perimeter fence to the east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, opened random fire toward Palestinian farmers as they were working in their own farms. No injuries were reported.

Gaza, with a population of 2 million, has been under a hermetic Israeli siege since 2006, when the Palestinian group Hamas won the democratic legislative elections in occupied Palestine. Since then, Israel has carried out numerous bombing campaigns and several major wars, that resulted in the death of thousands of people. 

Israeli forces routinely target Palestinian farmers and fishermen, despite the fact that this constitutes a blatant violation of international agreements and human rights.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

