Israeli Media Challenges Official Figures of Army Casualties in Gaza

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

At least 18,500 Israeli soldiers and police forces have been injured since Israel’s onslaught on the Gaza Strip was launched in October 2023, according to Israeli media.

In addition, it is estimated that within two and a half years, there will be about 100,000 wounded and disabled soldiers, at least half of them with mental health problems, the Ynet news website reported.

These figures were obtained from the Freedom of Information Movement, which sourced the data from the Israeli army, the Israeli newspaper Yedioth Ahronoth said.

The report added that the Israeli Defense Ministry’s Rehabilitation Division received 18,500 soldiers and other security forces wounded with varying severity.

However, official Israeli military figures widely differed, saying that only 6,145 soldiers had been injured and 895 others killed.

Soldiers Disabled

According to the report, more than 10,000 Israeli soldiers have suffered from mental health ailments, including 3,679 diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The newspaper said that 9,000 soldiers submitted requests to have their psychological state examined, including for anxiety, PTSD and depression in 2024 alone.

Until recently, the estimate of “100,000 disabled” soldiers was linked to the Ministry of Defense’s forecast for 2030 and included casualties from all of Israel’s wars. However, most of them have been struggling mentally since October 7, 2023, and in the months since then.

In recent months, there has been a rise in the number of soldiers who are suffering mental distress and seeking help, the report stated.

Depression, PTSD

The army said that since 2024, around 9,000 soldiers have requested assistance for their state of mental health, which can manifest itself in anxiety, adjustment difficulties, PTSD or depression, the report added.

Of the 1,600 soldiers diagnosed last year, 1,512 are males. In addition, 88 female soldiers were diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

The report said 693 of the soldiers who suffered PTSD were in compulsory service, 144 in the regular service, 184 in the reserves, and about 500 were in other sectors of the army.

The Defense Ministry also reportedly said that there are more than 12,000 regular and reserve soldiers who have not only left the army, but they are no longer contributing to the economy or are no longer working in their professional field.

This has affected the economy, the Ministry said.

Ongoing Genocidal Assault

Israel’s reneging on the ceasefire on March 18, it has killed and wounded thousands of Palestinians throughout the Gaza Strip through a bloody and ongoing aerial bombardment.

On October 7, 2023, following a Palestinian Resistance operation in southern Israel, the Israeli military launched a genocidal war against the Palestinians, killing over 59,000, wounding more than 142,000, with over 14,000 still missing.

Despite habitual condemnation by many countries around the world of the Israeli genocide, little has been done to hold Israel accountable.

Israel is currently under investigation for the crime of genocide by the International Court of Justice, while accused war criminals — including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — are now officially wanted by the International Criminal Court.

The Israeli genocide has been largely defended, supported, and financed by Washington and a few other Western powers.

(PC, Anadolu)