Israeli Media: Over 3,000 Casualties, Billions in Damage from Iran War

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Israeli reports reveal a sharp rise in injuries, displacement, and damage claims following the 12-day war with Iran.

Israeli newspaper Maariv reported on Monday a significant rise in casualties and displacement resulting from Iranian missile strikes during the recent 12-day war between Israel and Iran.

The war saw Iran launch extensive retaliatory strikes, causing considerable destruction across Israel.

Citing figures from the Israeli Ministry of Health, Maariv stated that approximately 3,345 Israelis were injured and received medical treatment during the conflict.

Among them, 23 remain in critical condition, and three have died from their injuries while hospitalized.

The psychological impact has also been severe. Health officials reportedly noted a sharp increase in trauma-related cases, with both new and returning patients seeking mental health support amid the ongoing escalation.

The war forced the evacuation of 11,070 Israelis, who were relocated to 97 reception centers. Thousands more remain in temporary shelters, such as hotels, with no clear timeline for returning home.

Over 41,000 Damage Claims Filed

In a separate report published by the Israeli financial outlet Calcalist on Sunday, the extent of material damage caused by Iranian strikes was highlighted.

According to the report, more than 41,550 compensation claims have been submitted by affected settlers so far.

The majority of claims—32,975—reportedly pertain to structural damage to homes and buildings. Another 4,456 relate to damages to household appliances, while 4,119 involve vehicle damage.

Initial assessments estimate the cost of direct damage at over 5 billion shekels (approximately $1.3 billion), though officials expect this number to rise as further claims are processed and inspections continue.

In total, around 18,000 Israelis were displaced due to destruction caused by Iranian missile strikes. Government and insurance officials are still evaluating the full extent of the damage.

Strategic Sites

On Sunday, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that Iranian missiles had directly hit several strategic locations, including military bases and research institutions such as the Weizmann Institute.

The outlet emphasized the accuracy of the strikes and noted that the full extent of the damage remains undisclosed due to press restrictions.

The Israeli government has confirmed that more than 50 Iranian missiles struck targets inside Israel during the 12-day conflict.

However, the actual scope of the destruction is unlikely to be publicly revealed due to longstanding censorship laws that allow authorities to suppress information deemed harmful to “national security.”

(PC, Al Mayadeen)