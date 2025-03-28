Israeli Medical Reservists Protest Gaza War, Reject Further Service – Report

Dozens of Israeli reserve medics refuse to return to Gaza, citing war fatigue, legal concerns, and the need for a ceasefire.

Dozens of reserve soldiers serving in the Israeli Medical Corps have declared their unwillingness to return to participate in the fighting in Gaza, according to a report by the Israeli Broadcasting Authority (KAN).

In a petition submitted by the reservists, Israeli soldiers holding ranks up to lieutenant colonel—including doctors, paramedics, and combat medics—reportedly expressed their opposition to continuing their service.

According to Al-Jazeera, citing KAN, they stated that their refusal was primarily driven by increasing calls within Israeli political and military circles to seize Palestinian land in Gaza and establish settlements there.

The signatories argued that such actions constitute a violation of international law, and they did not want to be complicit in policies that could deepen the conflict and further escalate tensions.

Beyond legal and ethical concerns, the reservists also cited frustration over the lack of progress toward the second phase of the prisoner exchange deal, which aims to secure the release of Israeli captives held in Gaza.

They reportedly expressed disappointment in the Israeli leadership’s handling of negotiations, emphasizing that continued military operations were prolonging suffering rather than leading to a resolution.

In their statement, the signatories also pointed to the prolonged nature of the war, arguing that it had exceeded all rational limits and was inflicting severe harm on civilians on both sides.

Ongoing Genocide

The renewed Israeli violence on March 18 has broken a ceasefire that began on January 19. The latest military actions have killed hundreds of Palestinians and injured many more, primarily civilians, including women and children.

While the violations have been condemned by numerous countries and human rights groups, the US has continued its support for Israel, asserting that the military campaign was carried out with prior knowledge and approval from Washington.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 50,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and left Gaza in ruins.

In November 2024, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, accusing them of war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

(PC, AJA)