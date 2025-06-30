Israeli Military Signals War Fatigue in Gaza as Leaders Push for Escalation

Despite Israeli army warnings that the Gaza war has reached its limit, Israeli officials continue to reject ceasefire calls and stalls prisoner negotiations.

Israeli media have reported that a high-level security cabinet meeting, convened on Sunday to discuss the future of the war on Gaza, ended in sharp disagreements between the political leadership and the military establishment, without producing any concrete decisions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly opened the meeting by declaring that Israel had gained “several opportunities” following what he described as a victory over Iran. He said that returning the Israeli prisoners held in Gaza must come first, followed by the defeat of the Palestinian Resistance Movement, Hamas.

The meeting, held at the Southern Command headquarters, brought together senior ministers and top military and security officials. According to Israeli press reports, the ministers were informed that no progress had been made toward reaching a deal to secure the release of Israeli prisoners.

Tensions reportedly surfaced as political leaders rejected the military’s assessment that the so-called “Gideon’s Charriots” operation was nearing completion. Cabinet members insisted that Hamas had not yet been defeated, pushing back against claims from the army that the war had reached its operational limits.

Citing sources close to Netanyahu, the Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom claimed that the Prime Minister has not abandoned the war’s objectives. Current discussions reportedly revolve around a proposal put forward by US regional envoy Steve Witkoff, which may involve a temporary halt to the fighting, followed by its resumption.

Military sources quoted by Israeli media emphasized their firm opposition to a full reoccupation of Gaza, instead favoring a prisoner exchange deal.

The army’s leadership, led by Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, has reportedly demanded clearer direction from the political echelon regarding the next phase of the war.

For its part, Israel’s Channel 13 reported that the military views the war as having reached its operational ceiling, while Netanyahu continues to push for further escalation if a deal is not secured.

According to the Israeli Broadcasting Authority, some security officials believe there is a “rare opportunity” to reshape the regional balance of power, arguing that what they view as gains in Gaza and Iran must now be translated into a deal to bring back captured Israeli soldiers.

Israel Hayom noted that a follow-up cabinet meeting is scheduled for Monday at 5:00 PM Tel Aviv time to revisit the same unresolved issues.

Mounting Pressure

The Committee of Families of Israeli Prisoners held in Gaza welcomed Netanyahu’s statement that retrieving the detainees would be a top priority—his first such statement since the war began over 20 months ago.

However, the committee stressed that these declarations must lead to a comprehensive deal to secure the return of all 50 captives and bring an end to the war.

The group emphasized that most Israelis now recognize that only a full ceasefire agreement can ensure the safe return of the prisoners.

It urged Netanyahu to prioritize moral and operational responsibility over personal or political calculations, accusing him of avoiding necessary decisions despite overwhelming public support for a deal.

The committee added that if the government believes it is safe enough to plan for the return of settlers to Gaza, there should be no obstacles to ending the war and securing the return of the prisoners.

Ahead of Israeli Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer’s visit to Washington, a US official told The Times of Israel that the Biden administration intends to pressure Israel to end the war.

President Trump, through his Truth Social platform, also called for a deal to end the war and return the prisoners.

Since October 7, 2023, and with full backing from the United States, Israel has carried out a campaign of mass killings and destruction across Gaza. Over 190,000 Palestinians have been killed or injured—most of them women and children—while more than 14,000 remain missing under the rubble.

(PC, AJA)